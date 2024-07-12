The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

'Anguka Nayo' – Ex-CS Aisha Jumwa dances away stress after losing state job

Lynet Okumu

New career loading! Former CS Aisha Jumwa’s smooth transition to TikTok after losing state job.

Former CS Aisha Jumwa hops on 'Anguka Nayo' challenge days after Ruto fired her
Former CS Aisha Jumwa hops on 'Anguka Nayo' challenge days after Ruto fired her

On Thursday, President William Ruto made a sweeping decision to fire his entire Cabinet, sparing only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Recommended articles

This bold move was announced after President Ruto stated he had been attentively listening to the public's opinions and assessing the performance of his Cabinet since their appointments.

The affected Cabinet Secretaries expressed their gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve in Ruto’s first administration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, Aisha Jumwa
Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, Aisha Jumwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

Among them, Aisha Jumwa, the former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, was one of the first to react. She took to social media to share her thoughts on the announcement.

Aisha Jumwa expressed her honour and gratitude for the chance to serve the people of Kenya under President Ruto’s leadership. In her statement, she acknowledged the privilege of holding a Cabinet position and thanked the President for the opportunity.

"It was such an honour to serve as a Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage under the leadership of President William Ruto. I am glad that I got the chance to serve the people of our great nation. Thank you, Mr. President, and I wish you well," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, Aisha Jumwa
Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, Aisha Jumwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why judge was dissatisfied with application to drop Aisha Jumwa's murder charges

However, Aisha Jumwa did not stop at expressing her gratitude. In an unexpected turn, she joined TikTok just a day after her dismissal.

Adopting the username 'Aishpress', she embraced the popular platform and participated in the trending 'Anguka Nayo' challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song 'Anguka Nayo', which translates to 'Go down with It' has been trending since its release earlier this month.

Former CS Aisha Jumwa hops on 'Anguka Nayo' challenge days after Ruto fired her
Former CS Aisha Jumwa hops on 'Anguka Nayo' challenge days after Ruto fired her Former CS Aisha Jumwa hops on 'Anguka Nayo' challenge days after Ruto fired her Pulse Live Kenya

It has become a viral sensation, with various prominent figures using it to depict the sudden Cabinet shake-up by President Ruto humorously.

In her TikTok debut, Aisha Jumwa explained that her participation in the challenge was a way to support local artists. Her video showed her energetically jamming to the hit song, demonstrating her continued engagement with the public in a different capacity.

"Promoting our artists...Challenge Closed ama namna gani Gen Z?" she captioned her video, asking the younger generation if the challenge was successfully completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aisha Jumwa's TikTok debut elicited a range of reactions from the public. Some viewers admired her for embracing a new platform and supporting local talent.

Others offered her advice, suggesting that TikTok might be her new calling after her tenure as a Cabinet Secretary.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Career profile of new acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Career profile of new acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Ruto makes changes in police top leadership as IG Japheth Koome resigns

Ruto makes changes in police top leadership as IG Japheth Koome resigns

'Anguka Nayo' – Ex-CS Aisha Jumwa dances away stress after losing state job

'Anguka Nayo' – Ex-CS Aisha Jumwa dances away stress after losing state job

Outrage erupts as Karen Nyamu sends personal request to President Ruto

Outrage erupts as Karen Nyamu sends personal request to President Ruto

JKUAT students protest along Thika Super Highway

JKUAT students protest along Thika Super Highway

3-judge bench declares Ruto's Social Health Insurance Fund unconstitutional

3-judge bench declares Ruto's Social Health Insurance Fund unconstitutional

10 die in midnight accident after bus crashed into parked trailer

10 die in midnight accident after bus crashed into parked trailer

Explainer: How much each dismissed cabinet secretary will receive in gratuity

Explainer: How much each dismissed cabinet secretary will receive in gratuity

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike