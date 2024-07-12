'Anguka Nayo' – Ex-CS Aisha Jumwa dances away stress after losing state job

This bold move was announced after President Ruto stated he had been attentively listening to the public's opinions and assessing the performance of his Cabinet since their appointments.

Reactions from the former Cabinet Secretaries

The affected Cabinet Secretaries expressed their gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve in Ruto’s first administration.

Pulse Live Kenya

Among them, Aisha Jumwa, the former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage, was one of the first to react. She took to social media to share her thoughts on the announcement.

Aisha Jumwa expressed her honour and gratitude for the chance to serve the people of Kenya under President Ruto’s leadership. In her statement, she acknowledged the privilege of holding a Cabinet position and thanked the President for the opportunity.

"It was such an honour to serve as a Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage under the leadership of President William Ruto. I am glad that I got the chance to serve the people of our great nation. Thank you, Mr. President, and I wish you well," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Aisha Jumwa’s TikTok debut

However, Aisha Jumwa did not stop at expressing her gratitude. In an unexpected turn, she joined TikTok just a day after her dismissal.

Adopting the username 'Aishpress', she embraced the popular platform and participated in the trending 'Anguka Nayo' challenge.

The song 'Anguka Nayo', which translates to 'Go down with It' has been trending since its release earlier this month.

Former CS Aisha Jumwa hops on 'Anguka Nayo' challenge days after Ruto fired her Pulse Live Kenya

It has become a viral sensation, with various prominent figures using it to depict the sudden Cabinet shake-up by President Ruto humorously.

In her TikTok debut, Aisha Jumwa explained that her participation in the challenge was a way to support local artists. Her video showed her energetically jamming to the hit song, demonstrating her continued engagement with the public in a different capacity.

"Promoting our artists...Challenge Closed ama namna gani Gen Z?" she captioned her video, asking the younger generation if the challenge was successfully completed.

Mixed reactions

Aisha Jumwa's TikTok debut elicited a range of reactions from the public. Some viewers admired her for embracing a new platform and supporting local talent.