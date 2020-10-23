Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has finally been freed on a Sh4 million cash bail after spending four nights in police custody.

Jumwa's release comes a day after she took a plea for a case where she is accused of the murder of one Ngubao Jola during a by-election in 2019, alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno.

The two were presented in court on Thursday after they took a plea on murder charges brought against them by the DPP.

The court had ordered psychiatric evaluations for both suspects which took place on October 21, 2020.

Jumwa and Otieno are accused of fatally injuring Ngubao Jola, who was shot and died during the Ganda Ward by-election in 2019.

