Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has termed the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) list of shame a big Joke.

Speaking on Thursday, when he appeared on Citizen TV, Mutua said the NCIC has been sleeping on the job because many senior politicians have incited communities against each other and are not on the list.

The Machakos governor stated that what the NCIC is doing is offering a temporary solution but not dealing with the main problem.

“I just think they are people sleeping on their job. Even this list of shame is a big joke. We’ve known people who have incited people in this country. Many senior politicians who are not on this list of shame, I’m surprised they are only naming a few people. We’ve had people who have been arrested and locked up, and have court cases of utterances against other communities, why are they not in the list?

It’s a big joke. This is a band-aid solution they are trying to come out and say something has woken them up from their slumber,” said Alfred Mutua.

Dr. Mutua noted that the team at NCIC needs to wake and do their job instead of only eating the tax payer’s money.

List of shame

His words come a day after the NCIC released it first list of shame which included; former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro and Emurrua Dikirr MP, Johanna Ng’eno.

