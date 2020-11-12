Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has insisted that all senators are doing a great job representing their counties, following a survey by Infotrak, that listed the best and worst performing Senators in country.

Kang’ata who is also the Majority Chief Whip in Senate said that all senators contribute to debates in the house, mobilize resources and make laws that help their counties.

He added that they do not compete against each other because each county is very unique and the residents assess their leaders uniquely.

“All Senators are doing a very job. They contribute on the floor of the house; mobilise resources for their counties and make laws that aid counties. Senators do not compete against each other. Each county is unique. Counties evaluate their leaders uniquely,” said Irungu Kang’ata.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior

Mutula Jr

His words come a day after the survey ranked Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr as the best performing Senator in the country.

The survey gave the Makueni Senator a score of 66.4% placing him ahead of his Senate colleagues.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen scooped second position with a 58.8% score.

Embattled Samburu Senator Steven Lelegwe took third place with 57.2%, Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy with 55.4% and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala with 54.8% took the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo was the only woman among the top ten senators at position six with a 54.6% score.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot (52.8%), Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (52.6%), Murang'a Senator Irnungu Kang'ata and Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio (52.1%) concluded the top ten list in position seven, eight, nine and ten respectively.