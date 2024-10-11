Anne Waiguru's Biography: Education, career, & possible rise to DP role

As the Senate prepares to deliberate on Gachagua's fate, various political figures are positioning themselves for the deputy presidency, with Waiguru's name prominently mentioned alongside others such as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata

On September 26, the caucus of women governors endorsed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the position of Deputy President.

As the Governor of Kirinyaga County, Waiguru has not only solidified her position in local politics but also laid the groundwork for potential future aspirations at the national level.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Pulse Live Kenya

Early Life and Education

Anne Mumbi Waiguru was born on April 16, 1971, in Pumwani, Nairobi, but her family hails from Kirinyaga County. Growing up in a politically aware family, she was influenced by her surroundings and early experiences.

Education

Waiguru attended Nairobi River Primary School and Precious Blood Girls Secondary School. She completed her A-Levels at Moi Forces Academy, where she excelled in mathematics and sciences.

A TBT photo of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Pulse Live Kenya

She earned a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture and Home Economics from Egerton University and later obtained a Master’s degree in Economic Policy from the University of Nairobi, specialising in public finance and governance.

Early Interests and Career Beginnings

Waiguru's early interests included social justice and governance, leading her to pursue a career aimed at improving public service delivery.

She began her professional journey as an intern at Transparency International before moving to the Kenya Leadership Institute. She later worked as Assistant Vice President for the Public Sector at Citi Bank in Kenya.

Her formal entry into public service was as a consultant for the Public Service Reform Secretariat in former President Mwai Kibaki’s government, on secondment from the World Bank and later the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

She then joined the National Treasury as Head of Governance, eventually becoming Head of the Economic Stimulus Programme and the Director of Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) between 2007 and 2012.

TBT photo of Anne Waiguru while working at the Ministry of Finance with Uhuru Kenyatta as the Minister. On the left is late Juja MP George Thuo Pulse Live Kenya

At the National Treasury, Waiguru played a pivotal role in implementing financial management systems. This experience laid the foundation for her future roles in government.

In 2013, Waiguru was appointed as the first Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

She was instrumental in establishing Huduma Centres, which streamlined access to government services.

Waiguru also championed the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) initiative, which reserved 30% of government and state-owned entity tenders for women and youth.

This program significantly promoted economic inclusion and participation by empowering these groups to engage in government procurement processes, thereby fostering economic growth and reducing inequality.

As Governor for Kirinyaga, one of her notable achievements include the establishment of the state-of-the-art Kerugoya Level Five Hospital, which improved healthcare access and quality for the residents of Kirinyaga County.

The 'Wezesha' Agriculture Stimulus program, introduced by Governor Waiguru, supported approximately 100,000 households, enabling them to earn an additional daily income of Sh1,000.

Anne Waiguru's Personal Life

Marriage and Family

In July 2019, Anne Waiguru married her partner, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, in a lavish traditional Kikuyu wedding ceremony attended by prominent political figures, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Waiguru has three sons – Ian, Don, and Wabu. Kamotho also has three children, making their blended family consist of six children and three grandchildren.

Anne Waiguru and her husband Kamotho Waiganjo Pulse Live Kenya

Anne Waiguru's Assets and Net Worth

Waiguru owns a luxurious home located in the upmarket Kitisuru area of Nairobi.

She also owns another residential property in Runda, which she acquired before her government career.

The governor also owns a rental property in Mlolongo developed using a Sh50 million bank loan in 2013, these properties contribute to her income through rental revenue.

As a governor, Waiguru has also been pocketing a salary of Sh924,000 per month.

She holds two half-acre pieces of land—one in Lukenya and another with rental space in Sagana.

As of 2018, Waiguru's declared assets were estimated at approximately Sh300 million.

This amount is expected to have increased over the years due to the rise in asset values.

By 2022, her house in Kitisuru was valued at Sh200 million alone.

Anne Waiguru's house in Kitisuru Pulse Live Kenya