The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) has gone after Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s aides’ days after the police filled an affidavit to have him detained for 30 days, on terrorism-related charges.

According to the ATPU Director, John Gachomo, nine of Sonko’s aides have so far been and will be charged at the Kamiti Law Courts on Tuesday.

The aides were arrested by plainclothes police officers who searched their houses concerning the allegations of terrorism activities.

7 aides are were arrested on Friday and Saturday and after searches were conducted in their homes, knives and other jungle camouflage military uniforms were recovered among other things.

The former governor and his aides are accused of training a militia group to terrorize the country.