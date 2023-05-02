Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

According to Karua, Azimio wanted to deliver several petitions to various government offices in Nairobi CBD, including the Office of the President.

She criticised police officers who teargassed Members of Parliament who were assembled along Harambee House.

“Unfortunately, because of the mayhem, we could not present our four petitions as planned,” she spoke.

Karua also said that security officers attatched to Azimio leaders were withdrawn, and accused the government of trying to intimidate the opposition.