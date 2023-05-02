The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

Azimio la Umoja leadership have explained why public protests scheduled for May 2, 2023, in Nairobi, failed to take place.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga

In a press statement on Tuesday, Azimio la Umoja principal Martha Karua accused the government of deploying security officers in various parts of the city to prevent the opposition leaders from holding peaceful protests in Nairobi CBD.

According to Karua, Azimio wanted to deliver several petitions to various government offices in Nairobi CBD, including the Office of the President.

She criticised police officers who teargassed Members of Parliament who were assembled along Harambee House.

Senior Counsel Martha Karua with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on August 31, 2022
Senior Counsel Martha Karua with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on August 31, 2022
Unfortunately, because of the mayhem, we could not present our four petitions as planned,” she spoke.

Karua also said that security officers attatched to Azimio leaders were withdrawn, and accused the government of trying to intimidate the opposition.

She said that the protests would resume on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

