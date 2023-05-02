In a press statement on Tuesday, Azimio la Umoja principal Martha Karua accused the government of deploying security officers in various parts of the city to prevent the opposition leaders from holding peaceful protests in Nairobi CBD.
Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi
Azimio la Umoja leadership have explained why public protests scheduled for May 2, 2023, in Nairobi, failed to take place.
According to Karua, Azimio wanted to deliver several petitions to various government offices in Nairobi CBD, including the Office of the President.
She criticised police officers who teargassed Members of Parliament who were assembled along Harambee House.
“Unfortunately, because of the mayhem, we could not present our four petitions as planned,” she spoke.
Karua also said that security officers attatched to Azimio leaders were withdrawn, and accused the government of trying to intimidate the opposition.
She said that the protests would resume on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
