Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

The Wasafi Records signee shared a video of his damaged car on his Instagram stories on Tuesday night confirming that he had sustained some injuries and that his ribs, shoulder & spine were hurt.

The accident occurred shortly after he had shared a clip of himself site-seeing along Denny Way in Seattle, WA.

Tanzanian Singer Mbosso Pulse Live Kenya

According to the videos, Mbosso's car seemed to have been knocked by an oncoming vehicle on the passenger's side where he had been seated, forcing the airbag to deploy.

The other vehicle in the accident was mangled at the front, and its bumper was dislodged from the impacts.

The videos also show that police were present at the accident scene while Mbosso and his crew were attended to by an ambulance.

He has, however, assured his fans that he will be fine.

Pulse Live Kenya

The singer has not disclosed whether he will continue with the tour or if the accident will affect the rest of the dates on his tour schedule.

Prior to the accident, he had performed in various cities including Seattle-Washington, and Phoenix-Arizona where a good number of fans turned out.

Why Mbosso canceled 2022 US tour

In 2022, Mbosso was forced to postpone his US tour due to health issues. His anticipated tour was planned to take place between November and December 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

The singer announced on his social media accounts that he had been advised by the doctor to stay home.

"Hello my USA fans, due to medical reasons, the doctor recommended that should not travel or sit in a plane for more than eight hours," Mbosso wrote.

Mbosso had opened up in the past that he battles a heart condition that sometimes makes it hard for him to perform on stage.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 'Nadekezwa' hitmaker now joins the long list of East African artists who have toured the US to promote their albums.