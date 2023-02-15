ADVERTISEMENT
Mbosso involved in a car accident during his US tour

Lynet Okumu

Mbosso is currently in the US to promote his 2022 album. He shared a video of his damaged car on his Instagram stories on the night of February 14, 2023

Mbosso
Award-winning Tanzanian artist Mbwana Yusuf Kilungi 'Mbosso' has been involved in a car accident in the United States where he is currently on tour to promote his 2022 album, 'Khan'.

The Wasafi Records signee shared a video of his damaged car on his Instagram stories on Tuesday night confirming that he had sustained some injuries and that his ribs, shoulder & spine were hurt.

The accident occurred shortly after he had shared a clip of himself site-seeing along Denny Way in Seattle, WA.

Tanzanian Singer Mbosso
African musicians with the most YouTube subscribers

According to the videos, Mbosso's car seemed to have been knocked by an oncoming vehicle on the passenger's side where he had been seated, forcing the airbag to deploy.

The other vehicle in the accident was mangled at the front, and its bumper was dislodged from the impacts.

The videos also show that police were present at the accident scene while Mbosso and his crew were attended to by an ambulance.

He has, however, assured his fans that he will be fine.

Screenshot of Mbosso assuring his fans he is well
The singer has not disclosed whether he will continue with the tour or if the accident will affect the rest of the dates on his tour schedule.

Prior to the accident, he had performed in various cities including Seattle-Washington, and Phoenix-Arizona where a good number of fans turned out.

In 2022, Mbosso was forced to postpone his US tour due to health issues. His anticipated tour was planned to take place between November and December 2022.

Mbosso
Singer Mbosso opens up on rare condition he has been battling since childhood

The singer announced on his social media accounts that he had been advised by the doctor to stay home.

"Hello my USA fans, due to medical reasons, the doctor recommended that should not travel or sit in a plane for more than eight hours," Mbosso wrote.

Mbosso had opened up in the past that he battles a heart condition that sometimes makes it hard for him to perform on stage.

Mbosso
WCB's Mbosso joins the millionaires club, receives the Golden Plaque (Photos)

The 'Nadekezwa' hitmaker now joins the long list of East African artists who have toured the US to promote their albums.

Heavyweight artists in the game include His boss Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Kenya's Redsan, Nameless, Nonini, Otile Brown, Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami, among others.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
