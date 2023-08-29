Babu Owino walks away free in DJ Evolve shooting trial

In a decisive ruling, Milimani's senior principal magistrate, Bernard Ochoi, asserted that the prosecution had not managed to substantiate the accusations.

The case revolved around allegations of firearm misuse and disorderly conduct, ultimately resulting in Babu Owino's acquittal.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Magistrate Bernard Ochoi emphasised that the prosecution's performance was lacking, as they failed to present any substantial evidence to substantiate the charges brought against Babu Owino.

What magistrate Ochoi Babu Owino's club incident

Ochoi noted that the Investigating Officer's reliance on CCTV footage was evident. "The footage," the Magistrate stated, "cannot replace medical evidence. A medical report or P3 form should have been provided to establish that the victim sustained a gunshot wound."

Upon reviewing the played CCTV footage, the court observed a clear counter where Babu stood, despite the dark background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the Investigating Officer expressed inability to discern Babu's gun or identity from the clip.

Pulse Live Kenya

Consequently, the evidence fell short in demonstrating that DJ Evolve was wounded by a bullet.

"The investigating officer's assertion of not recording a statement from DJ Evolve raises questions of intent or negligence," the court remarked, suggesting an intriguing possibility.

In acquitting Babu, the court highlighted that the ballistic report lacked definitive proof that Babu's firearms were employed in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curiously, the individual responsible for retrieving the bullet head and cartridge was notably absent from the list of testimonies provided.

Pulse Live Kenya

What DJ Evolve said about Babu Owino

A turning point emerged for Babu Owino when DJ Evolve, under oath, affirmed that he had not witnessed the parliamentarian during the time he was shot.

ADVERTISEMENT