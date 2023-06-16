The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM

Lynet Okumu

Babu Owino has found himself at odds with ODM officials after failing to participate in the 2nd reading of the Finance Bill 2023

Embakasi MP Babu Owino
Embakasi MP Babu Owino

You cannot talk about controversial politicians and not mention one Paul Ongili Owino popularly known as Babu Owino

Recommended articles

Babu Owino hit the Kenyan headlines as the longest-serving Kenyan student leader with massive advocacy for university comrade s, seating at the SONU top chair for more than four years.

He is the current Member of Parliament for Embakasi East Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babu Owino was born and raised in Nyalenda, Kisumu county where he went on to attend his Primary Education at Kisumu Township Primary from the year 1995 to 2002.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Babu Owino resumes his online teaching classes

In 2003 he joined Kisumu Boys Secondary school where he did his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2006.

He got a scholarship to further his studies through Cambridge systems, he enrolled for A levels, pursued and graduated with six diplomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008, he joined the University of Nairobi to study a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science. He graduated in 2012, and in 2013 enrolled at the same university for a Law Degree.

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

In 2022, Babu revealed in an interview that apart from the 6 Diplomas, and degrees, also took Masters in Actuarial Science and Law.

Babu joined politics in 2011 when he was elected chairman of the Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU).

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to be elected three times in the same capacity, earning the title of the most adored student leader in Kenya.

He also served as the University Students Organization Chairman.

Babu Owino
Babu Owino Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Babu Owino renovates entire school as reward for exemplary performance [Photos]

In 2013, Babu went for the ODM Party nomination in Westlands Constituency but lost to Tim Wanyonyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2017, He was elected Member of Parliament for Embakasi East on an ODM Ticket.

Babu Owino's parents did not come from a wealthy background. He grew up with his mother.

Unfortunately, not much information is available about his father as he passed away when Babu was young.

Babu Owino is happily married to Frida Muthoni, and together they have been blessed with children.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babu Owino and his wife
Babu Owino and his wife Babu Owino and his wife Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Babu Owino takes wife, mother back to the humble Nyalenda home he grew up in [Photos]

Babu has two siblings.

Babu Owino has not declared his net worth publicly. However, as an MP, he earns about 710,000 gross salary according to Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is inclusive of Sh150,000 house allowances and Sh426,000 basic allowances.

Babu Owino, a prominent member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has faced scrutiny and consequences after his failure to appear in parliament to vote for the Finance Bill 2023.

ODM boss Raila Odinga, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kibra MP late Imran Okoth.
ODM boss Raila Odinga, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kibra MP late Imran Okoth. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Babu Owino explains his absence from crucial vote on Finance Bill 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with 27 other MPs, they have been given a 48-hour ultimatum by the party to provide a defense for their actions.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Key highlights of Ruto's maiden Sh3.6 trillion budget

Key highlights of Ruto's maiden Sh3.6 trillion budget

Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM

Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM

ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]

MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]

Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

Babu Owino explains his absence from crucial vote on Finance Bill 2023

Babu Owino explains his absence from crucial vote on Finance Bill 2023

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

Dispute between State House SFO & Pauline Njoroge turns personal

Dispute between State House SFO & Pauline Njoroge turns personal

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

DJ Brownskin in court

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

President William Ruto hands Faith Kipyegon a dummy cheque of Sh5 million at State House, Nairobi on June 13, 2023

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon