You cannot talk about controversial politicians and not mention one Paul Ongili Owino popularly known as Babu Owino
Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM
Babu Owino has found himself at odds with ODM officials after failing to participate in the 2nd reading of the Finance Bill 2023
Babu Owino hit the Kenyan headlines as the longest-serving Kenyan student leader with massive advocacy for university comrade s, seating at the SONU top chair for more than four years.
He is the current Member of Parliament for Embakasi East Constituency.
Early life
Babu Owino was born and raised in Nyalenda, Kisumu county where he went on to attend his Primary Education at Kisumu Township Primary from the year 1995 to 2002.
In 2003 he joined Kisumu Boys Secondary school where he did his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2006.
He got a scholarship to further his studies through Cambridge systems, he enrolled for A levels, pursued and graduated with six diplomas.
In 2008, he joined the University of Nairobi to study a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science. He graduated in 2012, and in 2013 enrolled at the same university for a Law Degree.
In 2022, Babu revealed in an interview that apart from the 6 Diplomas, and degrees, also took Masters in Actuarial Science and Law.
Political career
Babu joined politics in 2011 when he was elected chairman of the Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU).
He went on to be elected three times in the same capacity, earning the title of the most adored student leader in Kenya.
He also served as the University Students Organization Chairman.
In 2013, Babu went for the ODM Party nomination in Westlands Constituency but lost to Tim Wanyonyi.
In August 2017, He was elected Member of Parliament for Embakasi East on an ODM Ticket.
Family
Babu Owino's parents did not come from a wealthy background. He grew up with his mother.
Unfortunately, not much information is available about his father as he passed away when Babu was young.
Babu Owino is happily married to Frida Muthoni, and together they have been blessed with children.
Babu has two siblings.
Net worth
Babu Owino has not declared his net worth publicly. However, as an MP, he earns about 710,000 gross salary according to Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
This is inclusive of Sh150,000 house allowances and Sh426,000 basic allowances.
Clash with Raila Odinga
Babu Owino, a prominent member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has faced scrutiny and consequences after his failure to appear in parliament to vote for the Finance Bill 2023.
Along with 27 other MPs, they have been given a 48-hour ultimatum by the party to provide a defense for their actions.
