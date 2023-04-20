DJ Evolve fully recovers his voice 3 years after shooting incident

DJ Evolve lost his ability to speak after the shooting incident involving Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino at a club in Nairobi.

Speaking to the media, DJ Evolve who underwent surgery to regain the ability to speak said he was overjoyed as he never thought he would speak again.

“I never thought this day would come but I have finally regained my voice back. I have truly seen God works,” he said.

In 2022, DJ Evolve's father revealed his son needed three surgeries to regain his voice back. He noted that the surgeries were complex but were key to removing a blockage that would allow DJ Evolve to speak again.

“We asked the doctor who has been treating Evolve since the shooting how long Evolve has to stay with the tube and he said my son has a blockage that needs to be removed. It will need three surgeries and they are not very easy to do. This is when he will get his voice back,” he stated.

Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve during his first TV interview since shooting incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

Babu Owino to defend himself against misuse of firearm

MP Babu Owino has been ordered to defend himself in court against allegations of firearm misuse at a nightclub in Kilimani.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate, Bernard Ochoi, has ruled that the prosecution has presented enough evidence to justify proceeding with the case.

The MP was accused of disorderly conduct and firing a bullet with the intention to harm Felix Orinda, also known as DJ Evolve, while in possession of a firearm.

The magistrate rejected the MP's defense that the prosecution had not met the burden of proof, stating that the prosecution had established a strong case against him.

The MP is accused by the prosecution of contravening Sections 33 and 31 (1) of the Firearms Act.

If proven guilty, he could face imprisonment for a maximum of one year, a fine of up to Sh10,000, or both.