The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Evolve fully recovers his voice 3 years after shooting incident

Amos Robi

DJ Evolve has made a breakthrough in his recovery after uttering his first words in a long time

DJ Evolve who is currently recovering well after being injured following a gunshot incident.
DJ Evolve who is currently recovering well after being injured following a gunshot incident.

Felix Orinda also known as DJ Evolve has finally regained his ability to talk after a 2020 shooting

Recommended articles

DJ Evolve lost his ability to speak after the shooting incident involving Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino at a club in Nairobi.

Speaking to the media, DJ Evolve who underwent surgery to regain the ability to speak said he was overjoyed as he never thought he would speak again.

“I never thought this day would come but I have finally regained my voice back. I have truly seen God works,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, DJ Evolve's father revealed his son needed three surgeries to regain his voice back. He noted that the surgeries were complex but were key to removing a blockage that would allow DJ Evolve to speak again.

We asked the doctor who has been treating Evolve since the shooting how long Evolve has to stay with the tube and he said my son has a blockage that needs to be removed. It will need three surgeries and they are not very easy to do. This is when he will get his voice back,” he stated.

Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve during his first TV interview since shooting incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve during his first TV interview since shooting incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve during his first TV interview since shooting incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Babu Owino has been ordered to defend himself in court against allegations of firearm misuse at a nightclub in Kilimani.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate, Bernard Ochoi, has ruled that the prosecution has presented enough evidence to justify proceeding with the case.

The MP was accused of disorderly conduct and firing a bullet with the intention to harm Felix Orinda, also known as DJ Evolve, while in possession of a firearm.

The magistrate rejected the MP's defense that the prosecution had not met the burden of proof, stating that the prosecution had established a strong case against him.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: READ: Kenyans angered by DJ Evolve’s request to have attempted Murder case against Babu Owino withdrawn

The MP is accused by the prosecution of contravening Sections 33 and 31 (1) of the Firearms Act.

If proven guilty, he could face imprisonment for a maximum of one year, a fine of up to Sh10,000, or both.

The court's decision to order Babu Owino to defend himself is not a declaration of guilt. Rather, it signifies that the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence to warrant further inquiry into the matter.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro's biography: Career, marriage, family & education

Kamene Goro's biography: Career, marriage, family & education

DJ Evolve fully recovers his voice 3 years after shooting incident

DJ Evolve fully recovers his voice 3 years after shooting incident

Andrew Kibe defends Miss Trudy after airport drama

Andrew Kibe defends Miss Trudy after airport drama

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Akothee opens up on rejecting billionaire's proposal

Akothee opens up on rejecting billionaire's proposal

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina shut down breakup rumours with adorable booed-up clip

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina shut down breakup rumours with adorable booed-up clip

Rita Dominic and husband celebrate 1st traditional wedding anniversary

Rita Dominic and husband celebrate 1st traditional wedding anniversary

He can’t be richer than me; I did PCM, he studied MDD - Bebe on Bobi Wine

He can’t be richer than me; I did PCM, he studied MDD - Bebe on Bobi Wine

Diamond issues special salary directive for Wasafi employees to mark Eid al-Fitr

Diamond issues special salary directive for Wasafi employees to mark Eid al-Fitr

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video