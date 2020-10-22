Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Thursday morning sent out a tweet, saying that Kenyans do not have to read the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, because when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says it is good, then it is.

The first-time legislator went ahead to say that he had gone through the document himself, and that it contains the interest of Kenyans at heart, adding that the 7 years tax holiday proposal for the youth, is a welcome move.

“Advice to Kenyans, you don’t have to read the BBI report when Baba says it’s good then it is. He has gone through it and the content is for the interest of Kenyans.7 years tax holiday for youth, wow. After the tax holiday the youth will go for Sex holiday,” said the ODM legislator.

His words come hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga received the final BBI Report from the BBI Steering Committee on Wednesday at the Kisii State Lodge.

Also Read: Uhuru, Raila receive final BBI report at Kisii State Lodge

A section of Kenyans who came across the Embakasi East MP’s post on social media responded, and here’s what they said;