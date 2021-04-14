Stepmother to former US President, Barack Obama, Kezia Obama has died about two weeks after the death of his grandmother, Mama Sarah Obama.

Kezia Obama is the mother to the former US President’s sister Auma Obama and brother Malik Obama.

Her death was confirmed by daughter Auma, who took to twitter, “Lost my beloved mother yesterday. I’m numb.”

An old picture of Kezia Obama with her kids Auma and Malik

She died aged 81.

Her death comes just two weeks after Mama Sarah Obama died as she underwent treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.