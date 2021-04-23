Baringo Man arrested after stabbing partner 14 times

Caleb Kiptoo stabbed his girlfriend, Irene Suge at Seguton village in Kabarnet town and are said to have been living together.

According to the police report, Irene was stabbed repeatedly on the chest and hand at around 11pm, Thursday night and died on the spot.

Caleb then attempted suicide by stabbing himself on the chest three times and was found unconscious by officers who arrived at the scene.

According to the police report, the suspect regained consciousness and escaped from the hospital.

Baringo Police Commander Robinson Ndhiwa says the suspect has been re-arrested pending investigation.

The deceased’s body has been moved to the Baringo Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.