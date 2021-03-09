British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa journalist, Njeri Makena has announced her departure from the British broadcaster.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Makena said that the BBC has built her as a journalist and challenged her to think differently, on every story she reported on.

She noted that she has achieved great excellence working with the BBC and creating shows that were nominated for awards, and she leaves the BBC with life changing lessons.

BBC’s Makena Njeri quits after 3 years

Makena appreciated BBC for the chance to work with them.

Here’s what she said:

“Every beautiful story has a beginning and a powerful ending. This has been my journey working at the Beeb for the last three years! I have been built as a journalist in a way I never imagined. Challenged to think different and talk to a global audience in every story I reported on.

This beautiful journey made me achieve great excellence doing stories that constantly hit the millions when it came to audience engagement on different platforms. I worked on a program BBC Whats New that inspires the youth in Africa to reach for the stars and everything is possible through the stories we told. We got nominated for the Emmys in 2019 such a great milestone for me as a journalist on the team.

I leave with so many beautiful life changing lessons as a journalist and as an individual and I will forever be grateful to the great @bbcafrica @bbc for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The next stage is set for my life and I am ready to take up the new challenge 😊. We stay winning and elevating always! #imovedifferent👑 #iambold”