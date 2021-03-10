Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) whose aim was to unite the country has instead brought too much tension.

Speaking on Tuesday, Karua said that all we hear of nowadays is scuffles between the two sides of the now divided Jubilee party, one led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and handshake ally Raila Odinga, while the other is led by Deputy President William Ruto.

“All we hear of daily is fights of the two sides of Jubilee, one side with the president and his ally the former PM, the other side with the deputy president and those who support him. If BBI was to unite, then it has affected the country by bringing too much tension,” said the Narc Kenya party leader.

Martha Karua noted that the handshake has distorted Kenya’s democracy, because the opposition which should play government oversight role, is now the greatest champion of government policies.

“The Handshake has distorted our democracy. The watchdog role of the minority party in Parliament has been distorted and it has become the greatest articulator of government policies. It has brought intolerance and tension,” stated Karua.

She called on the President and the former Prime Minister to drop the BBI push, so that we can move forward as a united country.