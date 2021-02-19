Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has been appointed Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Public Service and Gender.

Ms Elachi appointment comes barely six months after she resigned from her job as the Nairobi city County Speaker.

The former Speaker is among nine new CAS that were appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a cabinet re-organization that was announced on Wednesday.

Others appointed alongside Elachi include; Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury), Jackson Musyoka Kalla (Labour and Social Protection), Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives), Prof. Japheth Ntiba Micheni (State Law Office and Department of Justice), David Osiany (Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development), Dr. Sara Ruto (Education), Zachary Ayieko (Energy), and Alex Mburi Mwiru (Lands and Physical Planning).