In the realm of internet humor, Twitter has become the go-to platform for users to showcase their creativity through memes.
Best memes from the #KenyavsUSA trend on Twitter
#KenyavsUSA memes take over Twitter trending topics
Recommended articles
The latest trending hashtag, #KenyavsUSA, has ignited a playful rivalry between Kenyan and American Twitter users, resulting in a wave of hilarious and relatable content.
Let's take a closer look at some of the best memes that have emerged from this lighthearted battle.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke