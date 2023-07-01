The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Best memes from the #KenyavsUSA trend on Twitter

Denis Mwangi

#KenyavsUSA memes take over Twitter trending topics

A stock photo of people using their phones (Shutterstock)
A stock photo of people using their phones (Shutterstock)

In the realm of internet humor, Twitter has become the go-to platform for users to showcase their creativity through memes.

Recommended articles

The latest trending hashtag, #KenyavsUSA, has ignited a playful rivalry between Kenyan and American Twitter users, resulting in a wave of hilarious and relatable content.

Let's take a closer look at some of the best memes that have emerged from this lighthearted battle.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stop waiting for tragedy – Gideon Moi's plea to government after Londiani accident

Stop waiting for tragedy – Gideon Moi's plea to government after Londiani accident

Best memes from the #KenyavsUSA trend on Twitter

Best memes from the #KenyavsUSA trend on Twitter

Prepare for the reality of 2027 & Ruto - Mudavadi rallies Western Kenya MPs

Prepare for the reality of 2027 & Ruto - Mudavadi rallies Western Kenya MPs

How I operate trucks as a person of short stature in the U.S. - Katuosis

How I operate trucks as a person of short stature in the U.S. - Katuosis

Treasury CS appoints CS Owalo's wife Jacqueline Muga

Treasury CS appoints CS Owalo's wife Jacqueline Muga

David Waihiga replaced after appointment to government

David Waihiga replaced after appointment to government

Londiani crash: Driver involved in accident recounts how he escaped unhurt

Londiani crash: Driver involved in accident recounts how he escaped unhurt

CS Murkomen speaks after Londiani accident kills over 50 people

CS Murkomen speaks after Londiani accident kills over 50 people

More pain for Kenyans as EPRA announces increased fuel prices

More pain for Kenyans as EPRA announces increased fuel prices

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua

Court issues orders over CS Alfred Mutua's smelly toilet

A photo shared by DR. Boni Khalwale saving the life of a man who had been hacked by his son [Twitter]

Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

The official WRC Safari Rally chopper

Inside WRC Safari Rally chopper mounted with a Sh30M camera gimbal [Video]

President WIlliam Ruto

Ruto clarifies gov't officials who will get salary hike from July