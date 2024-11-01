Photos you may have missed from swearing-in of DP Kithure Kindiki at KICC

The occasion following the recent impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his address, President Ruto spoke highly of Kindiki, describing him as a dedicated and exemplary public servant whose career has been defined by professionalism and a relentless commitment to excellence.

“I know him as a dedicated professional whose commitment to excellence has helped us overcome daunting challenges and as a tireless public servant on the path of national leadership,” he said.

He emphasised the deputy president’s patriotism, highlighting his dedication to promoting cohesion, national unity, and inclusivity.

“Kindiki is also a patriot whose dedication to cohesion, national unity, and inclusivity is beyond reproach,” Ruto added.

Swearing-in ceremony of Kenya's 3rd Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi in November 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto delved into Kindiki’s extensive career spanning over two decades, recalling his roles as a professor, litigation lawyer, consulting attorney, senator for Tharaka-Nithi, Majority Leader of the Senate, and, most recently, as a Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration.

“I can confirm that in all these roles, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication, high competence, and professionalism, consistently delivering results beyond expectations," the head of state spoke.

Emphasising the current stage of Kenya’s national transformation agenda, President Ruto expressed the pressing need for leaders who embody patriotism and a commitment to constitutional governance.

Swearing-in ceremony of Kenya's 3rd Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi in November 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He stressed the importance of a leader who takes pride in their work and is committed to mobilising all sectors of government to drive national transformation.

“I am delighted to affirm that our coalition, and indeed our nation, is blessed with many professionals who meet all these criteria. Among them, Kindiki stands out for his exceptional qualifications, extensive experience, and wide-ranging accomplishments. I am honoured that he is available, ready, and willing to serve as my deputy," Ruto stated.

In closing, President Ruto reminded Kindiki of the immense tasks ahead, urging him to begin his duties with vigour and determination.

Swearing-in ceremony of Kenya's 3rd Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

