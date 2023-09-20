Kenyan accused of killing 22 dies in the U.S.

Chemirmir was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, after being attacked by his cellmate.

Chemirmir was a Kenyan-born former healthcare worker who posed as a utility or maintenance worker to gain entry to senior living facilities and homes where he suffocated his victims with pillows.

He was arrested in 2018 and charged with capital murder in the deaths of elderly women in Dallas and Collin counties.

In 2021, he was convicted of killing two women and sentenced to life in prison.

Chemirmir's death is being investigated as a homicide, and his cellmate has been identified as the suspect.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has not released the name of the cellmate or any details about the motive for the attack.

Chemirmir's case gained attention due to the large number of victims he was suspected of killing.

In addition to the 12 women he was charged with killing, he was also suspected of killing at least 10 others.