Serving her first term as Kitui County Governor, Charity Kaluki Ngilu is one of the first three pioneer female governors in Kenya. She was elected in 2017 alongside former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Early Life & Education

Born in 1952, in Mbooni Makueni District, the 69-year-old governor completed her Primary school education in Mbooni Intermediate school and later joined Alliance Girls High School for her secondary education.

She later joined Kianda College and Government Secretarial College for a Management and secretarial course. In 1975, she joined Kenya Institute of Administration and graduated as a certified Secretary.

In 2012, Ngilu graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Leadership and Management from St. Paul’s University.

Career

After graduating as a certified secretary, Ms Ngilu worked as a secretary for the Central Bank of Kenya before she went into business.

Politics

Charity Ngilu was first elected Kitui Central Member of Parliament in 1992 and five years later (1997) made a stab at the presidency making her the first Kenyan female to run for president. She was re-elected in 1997 on a Social Democratic party ticket.

In 2002, she was re-elected Kitui Central MP and was in 2003 appointed Minister of Health, by President Mwai Kibaki. She still retained her seat in 2007 and in April 2008 she was appointed Minister of Water and Irrigation under the grand coalition government.

In 2013, Charity Ngilu unsuccessfully vied for Kitui Senator, but was later appointed Cabinet Secretary for Land, Housing and Urban Development by President Uhuru Kenyatta. She later on resigned following corruption allegations.

In 2017, Mama Ngilu vied for the Kitui County Governor’s seat and won, beating incumbent Julius Malombe.

Family

Ngilu was married to Michael Mwendwa Ngilu and are blessed with 3 children. Her husband died in 2006.