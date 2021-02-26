Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has recently been the talk of town, thanks to the recent political developments that placed him at the center of it all. Kang’ata who was a few months into his new job as Majority Chief Whip of the Senate was pushed out after he wrote a letter advising President Uhuru Kenyatta against the Building Bridges Initiative referendum, terming it unpopular in Central Kenya.

The advice was against what he had been appointed to do, which was pushing for the BBI agenda, and has since decamped to the Tanga Tanga faction.

Early life

Born in 1980, Irungu Kang’ata went to Murang’a Township Primary School between 1986 to 1993 and later joined Thika High School in 1994 to 1997.

He later joined the University of Nairobi for his Law Degree and graduated in 2005, and joined the Kenya School of Law in 2006. He was admitted to the bar in 2007.

Kang’ata earned his Master of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

Career

Kang’ata runs a law firm (Irungu Kang’ata & Company Advocates), a law firm that specializes in corporate law.

Politics

Kang’ata started politics while at the University of Nairobi where he was elected Vice Chair of the Law Students Society in 1999 and later elected SONU Vice Chairman.

In 2002, he was elected Councillor for Central Ward in Murang’a town. In 2013, he successfully contested Kiharu Parliamentary seat on a TNA ticket.

He later contested for the Murang’a senate seat on a Jubilee ticket which he won in 2017, and is currently serving as senator.

Family

Irungu kang’ata is married to Mary Wambui.