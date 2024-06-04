Mission that forced Ledama Ole Kina's sister Lilian Seenoi-Barr to flee to Ireland

- Lilian Seenoi-Barr is a human rights activist and community leader known for promoting equality and championing the rights of marginalised communities
- She began her career in Kenya, advocating for women's rights, education, and community development
- After threats to her safety, she became a refugee in Northern Ireland in 2010 and founded the North West Migrants Forum in 2012
Lilian Seenoi-Barr makes history as first black mayor in Northern Ireland
Lilian Seenoi-Barr is a dedicated human rights activist, community leader, and advocate for social justice, known for her significant contributions to promoting equality and championing the rights of marginalised communities.
Originally from Kenya, Lilian's journey has taken her across continents, where she has tirelessly worked to make a difference in the lives of many.
Early life and education
Lilian Seenoi-Barr was born and raised in Narok County in 1981. From a young age, she displayed a strong sense of justice and a keen interest in helping those in need.
Her passion for social justice was further fueled by her experiences growing up in a community where she witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by women and marginalised groups.
Career and advocacy
Lilian's career is marked by her unwavering commitment to advocating for human rights and social justice.
She began her professional journey in Kenya, where she worked with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) focused on women's rights, education, and community development.
Becoming a refugee in Ireland
She became a prominent campaigner for gender rights among Massai women, focusing on forced marriage and female genital mutilation, but was forced to leave Kenya along with her son following threats to their safety because of her work with Maasai women.
She first arrived in Northern Ireland as a refugee in 2010, after being invited to Derry by the Changaro Trust, which had helped to build schools in rural Kenya.
The Changaro Trust subsequently helped Seenoi-Barr and her son to apply for refugee status.
In 2012 she founded the North West Migrants Forum and became its programme manager.
She also helped to organise the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Derry's Guildhall Square in June 2020.
Leadership and achievements
Lilian's leadership and passion for social justice have earned her numerous accolades and recognition.
She has held several prominent positions, including her role as the Director of Programs at the North West Migrants Forum.
In this capacity, she has spearheaded various projects aimed at empowering migrants and fostering social cohesion.
One of Lilian's significant achievements is her work in promoting gender equality and women's rights.
She has been a vocal advocate for addressing issues such as gender-based violence, discrimination, and economic inequality.
Her efforts have contributed to creating safer and more inclusive communities for women and girls.
Personal life and family
Seenoi-Barr has a son who was born in Kenya and came to Northern Ireland with her. She met her husband after arriving in Northern Ireland.