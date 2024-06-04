Mission that forced Ledama Ole Kina's sister Lilian Seenoi-Barr to flee to Ireland

Lilian Seenoi-Barr is a dedicated human rights activist, community leader, and advocate for social justice, known for her significant contributions to promoting equality and championing the rights of marginalised communities.

Originally from Kenya, Lilian's journey has taken her across continents, where she has tirelessly worked to make a difference in the lives of many.

Early life and education

Lilian Seenoi-Barr was born and raised in Narok County in 1981. From a young age, she displayed a strong sense of justice and a keen interest in helping those in need.

Her passion for social justice was further fueled by her experiences growing up in a community where she witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by women and marginalised groups.

Career and advocacy

Lilian's career is marked by her unwavering commitment to advocating for human rights and social justice.

She began her professional journey in Kenya, where she worked with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) focused on women's rights, education, and community development.

Becoming a refugee in Ireland

She became a prominent campaigner for gender rights among Massai women, focusing on forced marriage and female genital mutilation, but was forced to leave Kenya along with her son following threats to their safety because of her work with Maasai women.

She first arrived in Northern Ireland as a refugee in 2010, after being invited to Derry by the Changaro Trust, which had helped to build schools in rural Kenya.

The Changaro Trust subsequently helped Seenoi-Barr and her son to apply for refugee status.

In 2012 she founded the North West Migrants Forum and became its programme manager.

She also helped to organise the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Derry's Guildhall Square in June 2020.

Leadership and achievements

Lilian's leadership and passion for social justice have earned her numerous accolades and recognition.

She has held several prominent positions, including her role as the Director of Programs at the North West Migrants Forum.

In this capacity, she has spearheaded various projects aimed at empowering migrants and fostering social cohesion.

One of Lilian's significant achievements is her work in promoting gender equality and women's rights.

She has been a vocal advocate for addressing issues such as gender-based violence, discrimination, and economic inequality.

Her efforts have contributed to creating safer and more inclusive communities for women and girls.

Personal life and family

Seenoi-Barr has a son who was born in Kenya and came to Northern Ireland with her. She met her husband after arriving in Northern Ireland.