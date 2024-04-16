The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan sailor set to graduate from U.S. military academy after 16 years

Amos Robi

Before joining the academy, Kengere served as an enlisted chief petty officer in the Navy

Navy Officer Peter Kengere
Navy Officer Peter Kengere

Peter Kengere, a sailor from Nairobi, Kenya, is preparing for a significant milestone in his naval career in the U.S.

On April 19, 2024, Kengere will graduate from the U.S. Navy's Officer Candidate School (OCS), marking his successful completion of the comprehensive and intense training program within the Navy.

Kengere's journey in the Navy began 16 years ago, motivated by the desire to pursue educational opportunities and establish a stable future for his family both in the United States and Kenya.

"I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities," Kengere shared. "The Navy offered me a chance to finish school, earn my citizenship, and provide more stability to support my family here and back home," said Kengere.

Throughout his time in the Navy, Kengere found the skills and values instilled in him during his upbringing in Nairobi mirrored those necessary for success in the Navy.

"I learned to respect everyone, find the good when working with others, always seek self-improvement, and offer a helping hand whenever possible," he said.

Navy Officer Peter Kengere
Navy Officer Peter Kengere

READ: Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Kengere also emphasised the importance of being mindful of those around him and working towards a common goal.

Before joining OCS, Kengere served as an enlisted chief petty officer. Now, he will take on a new role as a supply officer, with a strong foundation from his previous experiences. Reflecting on his achievement, Kengere expressed his gratitude for the mentors who supported him along the way.

"Graduating from the academy is a dream come true. I'm glad to have mentors who have guided and corrected me since starting in the Navy as an E-1 and understanding the humbling process of coming up in the ranks," noted Kengere.

Kengere looks forward to the new opportunities that lie ahead in his military service. He takes great pride in his accomplishments and aims to inspire others to pursue their dreams despite any obstacles they may face.

"My proudest accomplishment is being where I am right now as a naval officer. All the hard work is coming to fruition.

"I want to be an example to others chasing their dreams despite facing hard times or rejections. The key is not giving up, regrouping, self-correcting, and trying again,"

