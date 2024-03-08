Bishop Wanjiru warns Ruto of dire consequences over church invasion [Video]

The incident unfolded on March 6, 2024, near the premises of her church in Nairobi CBD

According to Bishop Wanjiru's detailed statement, the altercation commenced when alleged National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents, operating from an adjacent office, initiated the demolition of a wall and allegedly took over land designated for her church parking.

The bishop, upon hearing commotion, went to investigate, only to find herself at the receiving end of a violent onslaught.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru speaking during a past service Pulse Live Kenya

"I was roughed up, given a thorough beating, and my phones were taken away," Bishop Wanjiru recounted, describing the horrifying ordeal.

She further explained, "I couldn't believe it. At some point, I became numb. I thought I was dreaming."

The bishop alleged that despite her attempts to seek assistance from nearby government offices, including from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the invasion persisted.

"They really had no shame, even beating me up, lifting my skirt," she stated, highlighting the brutality of the assault.

The repercussions of the altercation were severe, with injuries also sustained by Bishop Wanjiru's son, accountant, and security personnel.

"My son had been beaten, arrested, put in the boot. Joshua, my accountant, our cameras were confiscated... My security was beaten, and his hand is broken," she revealed, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.

Bishop Wanjiru also vehemently denied any involvement in land grabbing, asserting the legitimacy of the properties under dispute.

"We have never grabbed anybody's land... We bought these properties many years ago, and they are ours," she asserted.

Expressing disappointment with the government's response, Bishop Wanjiru addressed President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua directly, lamenting, "You have rewarded us with broken legs, broken arms, hurting bodies... You truly, truly, truly have rewarded us with evil."

In a bold declaration, Bishop Wanjiru pledged to seek justice relentlessly, warning the government of the consequences of its actions.

"You went for Benny Hinn in America, but you will look for me... I'm not moving, and I'm not going anywhere," she said.

Bishop Wanjiru expressed gratitude to those who have stood by her side amidst the turmoil and urges the church community to remain vigilant.

She said that despite supporting UDA, she was now being subjected to unfair humiliation by the police, vowing to make those who are responsible for her suffering pay.

"Mr. President and Deputy president I have never walked with these things (crutches). If it was a car accident, I would not even complain but to be beaten by security agencies?

"Now I'm practicing. I'll count the steps that I will walk and somebody will pay for every single step. I think it's time that some people in this nation understand that there is God. Not God of hypocrisy, not God of jokes, but a real God," she said.