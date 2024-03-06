Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto gifts her parents a new house [Photos]

The project is meant to express her gratitude and the importance of family in her success story.

Toto, who is known for her humble beginnings and her meteoric rise in Kenyan politics, attributed her ability to undertake such a significant personal project to the blessings she has received.

"My gift to my parents is at an advanced stage. I thank God for this far. When God bless you, remember your parents," she stated.

Linet Toto's rise to politics

Linet Toto's rise to politics

Linet Toto's political ascent is nothing short of inspirational. Born in 1997 in Chemomul, Bomet County, she emerged from a modest background to become the youngest woman elected to the National Assembly in the August 2022 General Election​​.

Her journey began in a small village, where she pursued her education before graduating from Chuka University.

Toto's campaign for the Woman Representative seat of Bomet County was marked by resilience and innovation.

She overcame numerous challenges, including financial constraints and skepticism due to her youth and background.

Her campaign was significantly bolstered by the support of Gideon Kiprotich Cheruiyot, a boda boda rider who volunteered to transport her to campaign events, highlighting the power of community support and grassroots mobilization​​.

This unique campaign strategy, along with her genuine commitment to the welfare of her constituents, endeared her to the voters of Bomet County​​.

Her electoral campaign was a testament to her determination, leveraging a WhatsApp group for mobilization and relying on donated vehicles and motorcycles for transportation.

Despite the odds, Linet garnered a staggering 242,775 votes, a clear majority over her competitors​​.

This victory was not just a win for her but also for the youth and women, demonstrating that age and financial resources are not insurmountable barriers to political success.

After her election, Toto vowed to serve all her constituents fairly, emphasizing inclusivity and dedication to her mandate​​.

She has also been active on the national stage, participating in international events and advocating for youth leadership and empowerment​​.

Toto's journey from selling chips 'mwitu' and working as a housemaid to becoming a respected politician is a powerful narrative of ambition, perseverance, and the impact of community support​​.