Brian Chira's family seeks help following his tragic death

Family members who joined friends at City Mortuary to view and identify his body talked to a section of the press at the morgue where they were overcome by grief.

They asked for support and prayers as they come to terms with his death.

The family appealed for financial assistance to give the content creator a befitting sendoff.

"The TikTok community and all his fans, it's true, Chira has passed away. He has died, and please pray to God to give us strength. We have come here to the mortuary and seen what happened; he was involved in a serious road accident, he suffered a head injury," one of the deceased’s relatives who rushed to City Mortuary as reports of his death did rounds on social media confirmed.

"I kindly request that we come together if you loved Chira. Now he's gone, and we have to organize everything. Even if he was your adversary, Chira was a good young man, I know many are hurting like me, but everything is fine, we must trust in God," he added.

Brian Chira's last moments alive

Chira who commanded a sizeable following on social media died in a road accident in Karuri area, Kiambu County.

He had been to an entertainment spot Gacharage area where he caused a commotion.

He was then forced out and took a motorcycle to his home and alighted before he tried to cross on foot.

“It happened that they were coming from a resort at Gacharage area where he (the adult male friend) had passed while on his way to his house.

“They both boarded the motorcycle and upon reaching Gacharage roundabout, Chira requested to be taken to his house.” Reads a police report on the matter.

It is at this moment that a speeding lorry hit him, killing him on the spot.

“The friend then followed him for he was drunk and before he could reach him, he was hit by a white canter which did not stop,” added the report.

His body was collected from a scene Saturday morning at around 3am on Saturday and taken to the City Mortuary.

TikToker Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya