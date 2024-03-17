The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Brian Chira's family seeks help following his tragic death

Charles Ouma

Plans are underway to give Brian Chira a befitting sendoff

Brian Chira
Brian Chira

The family of TikTok star, Brian Chira has broken its silence following his tragic death in what police have confirmed to be a hit and run accident.

Recommended articles

Family members who joined friends at City Mortuary to view and identify his body talked to a section of the press at the morgue where they were overcome by grief.

They asked for support and prayers as they come to terms with his death.

The family appealed for financial assistance to give the content creator a befitting sendoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The TikTok community and all his fans, it's true, Chira has passed away. He has died, and please pray to God to give us strength. We have come here to the mortuary and seen what happened; he was involved in a serious road accident, he suffered a head injury," one of the deceased’s relatives who rushed to City Mortuary as reports of his death did rounds on social media confirmed.

Brian Chira
Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya

"I kindly request that we come together if you loved Chira. Now he's gone, and we have to organize everything. Even if he was your adversary, Chira was a good young man, I know many are hurting like me, but everything is fine, we must trust in God," he added.

Brian Chira's last moments alive

Chira who commanded a sizeable following on social media died in a road accident in Karuri area, Kiambu County.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had been to an entertainment spot Gacharage area where he caused a commotion.

READ: Brian Chira's biography: Family, rise to fame, education, controversies & challenges

He was then forced out and took a motorcycle to his home and alighted before he tried to cross on foot.

“It happened that they were coming from a resort at Gacharage area where he (the adult male friend) had passed while on his way to his house.

“They both boarded the motorcycle and upon reaching Gacharage roundabout, Chira requested to be taken to his house.” Reads a police report on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is at this moment that a speeding lorry hit him, killing him on the spot.

“The friend then followed him for he was drunk and before he could reach him, he was hit by a white canter which did not stop,” added the report.

His body was collected from a scene Saturday morning at around 3am on Saturday and taken to the City Mortuary.

TikToker Brian Chira
TikToker Brian Chira TikToker Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle in question has been identified as a white Canter with investigations launched into the incident.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto celebrates 29-year-old earning Sh68K per week via online jobs

Ruto celebrates 29-year-old earning Sh68K per week via online jobs

Gachagua's promise to Kapsabet Boys School after accident that left 2 dead, scores injured

Gachagua's promise to Kapsabet Boys School after accident that left 2 dead, scores injured

Brian Chira's family seeks help following his tragic death

Brian Chira's family seeks help following his tragic death

Details of Ruto & Raila's grand strategy to secure Commission Chair seat

Details of Ruto & Raila's grand strategy to secure Commission Chair seat

President Ruto's bold declaration on the economy & signs that Kenya is going places

President Ruto's bold declaration on the economy & signs that Kenya is going places

What the family of police boss who died on Haiti mission wants from the government

What the family of police boss who died on Haiti mission wants from the government

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Game-changing decision in Addis brings Raila closer to AU top job

Game-changing decision in Addis brings Raila closer to AU top job

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

President William Ruto during an inspection of the affordable housing program

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Attendant putting fuel in a car

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April