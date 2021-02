Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s mother has died.

The news f her death was shared by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who took to twitter to send his message of condolence to the Governor’s family.

Wetangula also prayed for strength as Governor Wangamati's family goes through this difficult time.

“My condolences to my Governor Wycliffe Wangamati following the loss of his mother. May the Lord give the family strength at this difficult moment. RIP mum,” said Moses Wetangula.