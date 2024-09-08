The accident was reported shortly before 4pm with emergency rescues services vehicles rushing to the scene.

Eye witnesses recounted that the bus overturned after the driver maneuvered to avoid hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident.

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road Pulse Live Kenya

A crowd quickly gathered at the scene with well-wishers helping passengers who were in the bus to make their way out.

Police disperse agitated crowd from scene of accident

The crowd however grew impatient when emergency response services took long to arrive at the scene to ferry the injured to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road Pulse Live Kenya

It took the intervention of the police who were at the scene to disperse the angry mob that was demanding a faster response to emergencies.

No casualty has been reported, with several passengers taken to hospital.

First aid was also administered at the scene by emergency services crew with ambulances and well-wishers assisting in ferrying the injured to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT