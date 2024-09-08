The sports category has moved to a new website.

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Charles Ouma

The bus that full of passengers overturned at Roysambu roundabout along Thika Road on Sunday evening.

Several people have been rushed to hospital after a bus full of passengers overturned along at the Roysambu roundabout along Thika Road on Sunday evening.

The accident was reported shortly before 4pm with emergency rescues services vehicles rushing to the scene.

Eye witnesses recounted that the bus overturned after the driver maneuvered to avoid hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident.

A crowd quickly gathered at the scene with well-wishers helping passengers who were in the bus to make their way out.

The crowd however grew impatient when emergency response services took long to arrive at the scene to ferry the injured to hospital.

It took the intervention of the police who were at the scene to disperse the angry mob that was demanding a faster response to emergencies.

No casualty has been reported, with several passengers taken to hospital.

First aid was also administered at the scene by emergency services crew with ambulances and well-wishers assisting in ferrying the injured to hospital.

The exact number of those injured in the accident had not been confirmed buy the time this publication was made.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

