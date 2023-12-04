The sports category has moved to a new website.


VIDEO: Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers

Denis Mwangi

Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers along Thika Road

A Toyota Prado that got involved in an accident after suspects kidnapped its occupants
A Toyota Prado that got involved in an accident after suspects kidnapped its occupants

Two car dealers Brian Karanja and Ken Gitau went missing on Friday, December 1, after meeting some potential clients who turned out to be kidnappers.

The two were kidnapped while driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado J150.

After friends and family failed to hear from the duo, word went around that they were missing and photos of the duo were circulated on social media.

The vehicle would later be involved in an accident with a taxi along Thika Superhighway.

The taxi driver decided to chase down the vehicle and during the chase, he heard screams for help coming from inside the car.

He intensified his chase and the suspects opened fire in a bid to scare him away. Later the SUV lost control and veered off the road, hitting the guard railing along Thika Superhighway.

A Toyota Prado that got involved in an accident after suspects kidnapped its occupants
A Toyota Prado that got involved in an accident after suspects kidnapped its occupants

“I intended to follow the vehicle until a point I could inform the police what I had seen,” the driver said.

After causing the accident, the armed suspects fled the scene after commandeering a motorcycle.

A crowd quickly gathered and rescued one of the victims whose hands had been tied.

The second victim was also reported to be safe. The matter was reported to the police and investigations are on going.

READ: Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Denis Mwangi

