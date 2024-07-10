Cabinet Secretaries given deadline to fire advisors

This directive follows his presidential address on July 5, where he announced various austerity measures and interventions.

The address highlighted the need for fiscal discipline in the public service, ensuring that the sacrifices made by taxpayers are matched by responsible spending.

The measures aim to restore faith in public institutions by enhancing accountability, transparency, and the strengthening of good governance.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

As per the directive, the number of advisors assigned to each Cabinet Secretary will now be reduced from two to one.

"Any advisors beyond the set threshold will be immediately phased out from the Public Service," a letter seen by the news desk reads.

The number of personal staff attached to each Cabinet Secretary will remain as set out in the Public Service Commission guidelines, capped at two staffers.

Cabinet Secretaries are required to assess their office needs and indicate which advisor they wish to retain.

The Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei, has instructed all Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General to submit the names of the advisors they wish to retain to the Public Service Commission by July 11.

This rationalisation is part of the broader efforts by President Ruto's administration to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations, ensuring public funds are used prudently and transparently.

President William Ruto's Cabinet Pulse Live Kenya

