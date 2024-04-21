How Charlene outsmarted President Ruto & event organizers at General Ogolla's burial

The President recounted that he had a conversation with his daughter on Saturday evening in which she requested to attend the burial and give a speech.

The Head of State shared that he told Charlene that it would not be possible.

Little did she know that a scheming Charlene would make it to the podium and deliver her speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was surprised, amazed actually that my own daughter was greatly influenced by General Ogolla. Yesterday she called me and told me that she wants to go to the funeral of General Ogolla and she wanted to speak.

“I told her there's no way you are going and there is no way you are speaking anywhere. As fate would have it she found her way here and before I could notice she was on the microphone. That's how General Ogolla was influential.” The President stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Charlene's deal with Lorna

Charlene outsmarted both his father and the event organizers by striking a deal with General Ogolla’s daughter Lorna in a bid to have her moment on the podium.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it was Lorna’s time to address the mourners who condoled with the family, she invited Charlene to address the gathering, tactfully sneaking her into the schedule.

In her tribute, Charlene shared that young people have lost a mentor, a patriot and a champion in the death of general Ogolla.

Charlene Ruto eulogizes General Ogolla

She shared that General Ogolla’s influence extended beyond the military to other spheres including climate space, sports, health practitioners, and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene recounted that she got a chance to experience General Ogolla’s kindness, genuine care, and love for young people when she met him only once.

“His death has hit me and my team so hard because in the fight for youth inclusion, many listen to us but few encourage, support, advise, or guide. General Ogolla was among the few," Charlene said.

“I really don’t know if we will find another like him. But as young people in his honor, we aim to live a life like his of good character, humility, and integrity.” She added.