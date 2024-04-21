General Ogolla’s sister reveals his request to the military for his widow

Speaking during General Ogolla’s funeral service in Ng’iya, Siaya county, Peres revealed that the departed CDF left her with three firm instructions regarding what should happen after his death and his burial.

Opening up on the fallen general’s request, Peres revealed that he gave instructions that the military should give money to his widow to go on a holiday.

"He also told me, 'when I die after burial, Jeshi (KDF) should give money to Mama Achieng (Aileen Kathambi Ogolla) to go on holiday'. So Jeshi you have work to do. Mama Achieng must go on holiday," Peres stated in reference to the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He also prepared the family for his eventual demise, with instructions on how the burial should be conducted.

Peres revealed that the fallen general initially wanted to be buried within 48 hours of his death, but extended the timeline to 72 hours.

She revealed that the extension was informed by her stubbornness and the possible problems by her loving sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He told me, 'Peres, a soldier can die any time. So if I die, I need to be buried within 48 hours. Peres I know you can give them problems, so I will add you more hours. Let it be 72 hours'," she said.

The general also noted that he was to be buried without a coffin, an instruction that the family conveyed that they would comply with.

Final resting place

He also showed his sister his chosen final resting place within his compound, noting that his remains should be interred at that spot.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"He took me to the gravesite and told me this is where I should be buried when I die," Peres added.

She eulogized the departed CDF as a loyal and dedicated patriot.

“My brother is a kind man, loyal man; very dedicated, very committed to everything he does. He did things to perfection. My brother was a good Christian. A servant leader of God. He walked the talk. He did his best in Christian life in general," Peres eulogized.