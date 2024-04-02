The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1 dead, scores injured as bus ferrying Chavakali High students overturns

Amos Robi

The students were travelling from school to Nairobi for the April holidays

Overturned Easy Coach bus in Kisumu-Kakamega Highway
Overturned Easy Coach bus in Kisumu-Kakamega Highway

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a student from Chavakali Boys High School lost his life in a tragic road accident on the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred on Monday night, as the bus was travelling from Kakamega to Nairobi.

The student tragically died on the spot as the Easy coach bus, carrying students from the Western school to Nairobi for the school holiday, overturned.

The severity of the accident also resulted in several other students sustaining injuries, who were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander, Allan Mwangi, provided insights into the aftermath of the accident, stating that police officers are diligently working to assess the exact number of casualties.

"My officers are at the scene while others are currently visiting different hospitals to ascertain the exact number of injured students. What we can confirm so far is that one student is dead," he confirmed.

According to St Johns Ambulance, 10 students were seriously injured and rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching andf Referal Hospital.

More follows ...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

JKIA

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E

Scenes after an attack at Mama Samaki Hotel in Mandera Town that occurred on Monday, March 25.

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported

The house where Vincent Opon Kisangi is reported to have set himself on fire

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire