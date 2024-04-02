1 dead, scores injured as bus ferrying Chavakali High students overturns

The incident occurred on Monday night, as the bus was travelling from Kakamega to Nairobi.

The student tragically died on the spot as the Easy coach bus, carrying students from the Western school to Nairobi for the school holiday, overturned.

The severity of the accident also resulted in several other students sustaining injuries, who were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander, Allan Mwangi, provided insights into the aftermath of the accident, stating that police officers are diligently working to assess the exact number of casualties.

"My officers are at the scene while others are currently visiting different hospitals to ascertain the exact number of injured students. What we can confirm so far is that one student is dead," he confirmed.

According to St Johns Ambulance, 10 students were seriously injured and rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching andf Referal Hospital.