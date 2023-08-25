The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Linus Kaikai plays along to expose cons posing as Mudavadi's Cabinet colleague

Denis Mwangi

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai shares how he outsmarted scammers posing as Cabinet Secretaries

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai
Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai

Royal Media Services Editorial Director Linus Kaikai, on Thursday, August 25, recounted a curious encounter with an audacious scam artist who had posed as prominent Cabinet Secretaries.

Recommended articles

Speaking during Citizen TV’s News Gang show which he hosts, Kaikai said the story started with a phone call on Sunday, in which the scammer identified himself as a serving Cabinet Secretary well-known to him.

The journalist noted the scammer’s poor attempt at imitating the supposed CS’ voice, but Kaikai chose to carry on with the phone call.

As the conversation progressed, the caller ingeniously handed over the phone to another individual purportedly the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Media Services Director of Innovation and Strategy Linus Kaikai in studio
Royal Media Services Director of Innovation and Strategy Linus Kaikai in studio Pulse Live Kenya

“I played along and pretended surprised and honoured by the call, and this invited the caller to upgrade my ticket; he promptly passed the phone supposedly to the Prime Cabinet Secretary, who despite doing a poor job of imitating Musalia Mudavadi’s voice, proceeded to engage in a conversation of stately niceties,” Kaikai recalled.

Despite the strange situation, Linus kept pretending to believe them, thinking that maybe they would even pretend to be the Deputy President or the President. But then things got even weirder.

The fake Cabinet Secretary said there was a family emergency and they needed money for a cousin’s funeral. His accomplice who was impersonating the prime CS, said they had to catch a flight to Mombasa.

“I played along and promised that my bodyguard will call him shortly and deliver the money in cash,” Kaikai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linus decided to have some fun and called a trustworthy police officer to help. He explained everything to the officer, who agreed to act as his bodyguard and call the fake Cabinet Secretary.

In a short time, the officer was able to trace the calls and revealed to Kaikai that the scammers were not in Nairobi.

“So when the supposedly bereaved (fake) Cabinet Secretary called to follow up on my funeral donation, I asked him, ‘eero, habari ya Mulot? He retorted ‘kwenda huko’ and immediately disconnected the call, bringing our entertainment to an end,” Kaikai shared.

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai
Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai Pulse Live Kenya

After this bizarre experience, Linus started thinking about all the other scams happening in Kenya and wondered how many people fall for these scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed concern that scamming was becoming a normal thing in Kenya and drew comparisons with the Uasin Gishu County Government’s botched student airlift scandal that is being investigated.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Linus Kaikai plays along to expose cons posing as Mudavadi's Cabinet colleague

Linus Kaikai plays along to expose cons posing as Mudavadi's Cabinet colleague

Blunder that cost Standard Media Sh6.5M awarded to ex-cop Linda Okello

Blunder that cost Standard Media Sh6.5M awarded to ex-cop Linda Okello

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks & declare Nyayo House a crime scene

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks & declare Nyayo House a crime scene

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

President William Ruto conducted an impromptu inspection at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening August 21, 2023

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]