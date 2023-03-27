Citizen TV's Seth Olale among journalists attacked while covering mass action protests in Nairobi

According to a video shared by Citizen TV, the journalists were attacked by a group of about 20 young people wielding knives, leading to the loss of their valuables. The incident forced the journalists to flee for their safety as the youth pelted their vehicle with stones, breaking the windows of the vehicle.

“These are not protesters; they were a group of about 20 young people. They are not there to protest," said one of the journalists.

The journalists were robbed of their valuables, including mobile phones, wallets, cameras and other items.

In Mathare, NTV journalist Edwin Obuya was forced to take cover from stones thrown by protesters who were engaging security officers.

Transport in the area was paralyzed, with many people being forced to find alternative routes to run their errands. The protesters were attempting to make their way to the Nairobi Central Business District before being blocked by officers who were trying to contain them.

Two Africa Uncensored journalists, Calvin Rock and Clint Obere, were also arrested by the police while covering the protests in Mathare. The reason for their arrest is yet to be known.

"Our @africauncensored journalists, Calvin Rock and Clint Obere, have been arrested by police while covering protests in Mathare. We aren't sure where they are being taken at the moment. This is uncalled for, an affront to our freedom to do our jobs. They need to be released NOW," said Africa Uncensored co-founder John-Allan Namu on his Twitter page.

The journalists have however been released and are back to covering the protests.

The Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, has said that the protests will continue every Monday and Thursday until their demands to President William Ruto are met.