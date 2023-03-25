ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio corners DCI over misleading protest photos, issues demand

Charles Ouma

DCI can no longer be trusted to police or investigate fairly after the deliberately misleading photos debacle exposed by the media - Martha Karua

NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua
NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua

Azimio la Umoja leadership has taken the National Police Service (NPS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) head-on after the latter used misleading photos in its demand to have

Recommended articles

In a terse statement released on Saturday, March 26, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua demanded an apology noting that the photos circulated by the DCI alleging to be of Monday protests were actually taken during past events, including from other countries.

Various fact-checks have confirmed that some of the photos circulated by the DCI were published online as far back as 2008, with one of them used by an international media house when reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015.

The Narc Kenya party leader opined that the DCI can no longer be trusted and questioned its intention of using the misleading photos, alleging that it is part of a wider plot to disrupt the protests by the Rala Odinga-led Azimio.

ADVERTISEMENT

"DCI can no longer be trusted to police or investigate fairly after the deliberately misleading photos debacle exposed by the media.

"This confirms that the illegitimate regime used sections of the police & thugs to brutalize protesters last Monday and to cause destruction and are planning to do a repeat on Monday 27," Karua noted.

A collage image showing a photo that was used by Aljazeera reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015. The same image (R) as shared by DCI in the hunt for a section of those who took part in Monday protests.
A collage image showing a photo that was used by Aljazeera reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015. The same image (R) as shared by DCI in the hunt for a section of those who took part in Monday protests. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI exposed for using old photos, Burundi protests in hunt for Azimio demos suspects

She celebrated police officers who exercised restraint and even went a step further to caution their colleagues who wanted to use excessive force to break the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We salute the many police officers who continue to maintain professionalism and to show great restraint while reminding the few bent on breaking the law instead of upholding it that they will be held to account individually,” Karua added.

DCI circulated photos of individuals with a request that they surrender to the nearest police station or DCI offices for their actions captured during protests, only for it to emerge that some of the photos were taken years back and used to report on events outside Kenya.

Azimio Protestors engage police officers in Eastleigh, Nairobi on Monday, March 24, 2023
Azimio Protestors engage police officers in Eastleigh, Nairobi on Monday, March 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“The Directorate is currently on a manhunt for the suspects whose images appear below as others are being gathered and shall be updated, who will face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other allied offences," DCI's statement read.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Brenda Kawira’s family reveals details of her last fight with lover before death

Brenda Kawira’s family reveals details of her last fight with lover before death

DCI fulfils Karua's demand, explains why false photos on Azimio protest were used

DCI fulfils Karua's demand, explains why false photos on Azimio protest were used

Setback to Ruto as court blocks CASs from earning salaries, assuming office

Setback to Ruto as court blocks CASs from earning salaries, assuming office

Oscar Sudi intervenes for teen who crashed tycoon's plane

Oscar Sudi intervenes for teen who crashed tycoon's plane

Azimio corners DCI over misleading protest photos, issues demand

Azimio corners DCI over misleading protest photos, issues demand

DCI exposed for using old photos, Burundi protests in hunt for Azimio demos suspects

DCI exposed for using old photos, Burundi protests in hunt for Azimio demos suspects

CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

Watch as Ruto dares Raila to face him directly [Video]

Watch as Ruto dares Raila to face him directly [Video]

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family