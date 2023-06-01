The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV the at Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Chief Justice Martha Koome made a grand entrance at the Madaraka Day celebrations on Thursday, June 1, turning heads and capturing the attention of Kenyans with her choice of wheels.

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu
Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu

Chief Justice Koome arrived in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV, stealing the show during the event.

Recommended articles

The Madaraka Day celebrations were held at the Moi Stadium in Embu County to commemorate 60 years since Kenya attained self-governance in 1963.

Chief Justice Koome's arrival in the Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV added an extra level of excitement and sophistication to the ceremony.

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu
Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle's commanding presence and sporty accents turned heads as it gracefully navigated the ceremonial grounds, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and spectators alike.

The LC300 GR Sport combines luxury and performance, offering a comfortable and refined interior along with advanced off-road capabilities.

Its powerful engine and off-road suspension make it a versatile vehicle for traversing Kenya's diverse terrain.

READ: Return of the Lexus: Why Ruto is loyal to the luxury SUV

The Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV, the latest addition to the Land Cruiser lineup, has been making waves in the automotive industry with its advanced features and luxurious enhancements.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to local authorised distributors, the vehicle will set you back Sh23 million.

Notably, it served as an upgrade from the vehicles used by Chief Justice Koome's predecessor, David Maraga.

Previously, the distinguished position of Chief Justice was driven by a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, known for its opulence and elegance, as well as a Toyota Landcruiser 200.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV the at Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV the at Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Senate committee shares findings of inquest on Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital & KNH

Senate committee shares findings of inquest on Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital & KNH

Gov't pathologist gives update on Shakahola bodies' autopsy

Gov't pathologist gives update on Shakahola bodies' autopsy

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing

Ruto nominates 2 new Principal Secretaries

Ruto nominates 2 new Principal Secretaries

Truth about plane crash at JKIA [Details]

Truth about plane crash at JKIA [Details]

ODM die-hard Gaucho threatens to take action against Azimio

ODM die-hard Gaucho threatens to take action against Azimio

Pulse Sports

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Marc De Mesel,

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako and President William Ruto in Karen on September 6, 2022.

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund