Chief Justice Koome arrived in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV, stealing the show during the event.
CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV the at Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]
Chief Justice Martha Koome made a grand entrance at the Madaraka Day celebrations on Thursday, June 1, turning heads and capturing the attention of Kenyans with her choice of wheels.
The Madaraka Day celebrations were held at the Moi Stadium in Embu County to commemorate 60 years since Kenya attained self-governance in 1963.
Chief Justice Koome's arrival in the Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV added an extra level of excitement and sophistication to the ceremony.
The vehicle's commanding presence and sporty accents turned heads as it gracefully navigated the ceremonial grounds, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and spectators alike.
The LC300 GR Sport combines luxury and performance, offering a comfortable and refined interior along with advanced off-road capabilities.
Its powerful engine and off-road suspension make it a versatile vehicle for traversing Kenya's diverse terrain.
The Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV, the latest addition to the Land Cruiser lineup, has been making waves in the automotive industry with its advanced features and luxurious enhancements.
According to local authorised distributors, the vehicle will set you back Sh23 million.
Notably, it served as an upgrade from the vehicles used by Chief Justice Koome's predecessor, David Maraga.
Previously, the distinguished position of Chief Justice was driven by a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, known for its opulence and elegance, as well as a Toyota Landcruiser 200.
