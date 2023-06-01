CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV the at Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

The Madaraka Day celebrations were held at the Moi Stadium in Embu County to commemorate 60 years since Kenya attained self-governance in 1963.

Chief Justice Koome's arrival in the Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV added an extra level of excitement and sophistication to the ceremony.

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle's commanding presence and sporty accents turned heads as it gracefully navigated the ceremonial grounds, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and spectators alike.

The LC300 GR Sport combines luxury and performance, offering a comfortable and refined interior along with advanced off-road capabilities.

Its powerful engine and off-road suspension make it a versatile vehicle for traversing Kenya's diverse terrain.

The Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV, the latest addition to the Land Cruiser lineup, has been making waves in the automotive industry with its advanced features and luxurious enhancements.

According to local authorised distributors, the vehicle will set you back Sh23 million.

Notably, it served as an upgrade from the vehicles used by Chief Justice Koome's predecessor, David Maraga.