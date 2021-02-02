Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has called on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to come and save Kenya from a looming genocide.

Kuria cited the fight between MPs Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro during the funeral of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father on Monday, in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Yesterday at Sagana it was confirmed by the President that Tupa Nitupe is officially sanctioned by the government of Kenya. Today at a funeral in Kisii there was a physical fight between two of my colleagues Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro in front of the Deputy President and Raila Odinga. And its only 2021. Dear Fatou Bensouda. Book your ticket to Nairobi ASAP. Come save us from the imminent genocide,” said Moses Kuria.

The Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro exchanged blows at the burial ceremony of Abel Gongera.

Reports indicate that Arati lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies an act that got him booed by a section of the audience.

Osoro rushed to the podium and attempted to grab the microphone from Arati, an act that triggered the fist fight. Photos shared on social media showed the MPs going at it in a flurry of fists and kicks.

The fight brought the burial ceremony to a stand-still with Kisii Governor James Ongwawe attempting to restore order.