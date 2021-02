Hundreds of commuters are stranded in Ngong after matatus plying the Nairobi-Ngong route went on a go-slow on Wednesday morning.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that the matatu operators are protesting the entry of Super Metro vehicles into the Nairobi-Ngong route.

Commuters stranded as Nairobi-Ngong matatus strike

