A Nyeri court has detained businessman Stephen Wangondu Kinini who is accused of paying assailants Sh160,000 to kill his 32-year-old son.

Appearing before Nyeri Principal Magistrate Mathias Okuche on Friday, Wangondu was detained for 5 days as police conclude investigations.

Mr Wangondu appeared before the court alongside five other suspects including Charity Muchiri, Geoffrey Waturi, James Mahinda Mwangi, Eddy Kariuki Ngari, and Raphael Wachira

According to DCI, Stephen Wangondu paid the other suspects Sh160,000 to kill his son Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu, whose body was found lying in a pool of blood at his gate in Wendiga village, on Jan 1, 2021.

The sleuths said the first suspect James Mahinda Mwangi who was Stephen Wamgondu’s driver was traced and arrested in Nairobi’s Githurai area on February 20, 2021, before he led officers to Matakani area in Embu where two other suspects, were arrested.