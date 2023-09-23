The sports category has moved to a new website.

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Charles Ouma

The money and assets in question are believed to be proceeds of corruption

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has suffered another blow after the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) obtained a court order to freeze bank his bank accounts and other assets.

EACC revealed the development on Saturday, September 23, 2023, noting that a court order freezing accounts held by Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari had been obtained.

The assets and money in question is suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

The development comes just days after the High Court ruled that the embattled former governor has a case to answer over Sh588 million tender scandal during his tenure at the helm of the county.

"In addition, EACC has since obtained orders from the High Court freezing the family’s unexplained wealth amounting to nearly Ksh2 billion pending the ongoing civil suit seeking orders for forfeiture of the said assets to the State," EACC noted in its statement.

READ: Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

The former Kiambu governor has been battling it in court in a bid to save his assets and with the EACC closing in to recover what is believed to be proceeds of corruption.

He failed yto appear in court on June 5, as he collapsed at his residence on Sunday. The incident was reported to a Nairobi court, where Waititu was supposed to attend a hearing related to a corruption case.

Waititu's lawyer, John Swaka, informed Magistrate Thomas Nzioki about the incident, stating that Waititu was unable to attend court due to being hospitalized.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

