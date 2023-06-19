In court this week: 5-ex governors face Sh868M corruption cases

The former county bosses include Mike Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu, Moses Lenolkulal, Mwangi wa Iria, and Okoth Obado.

These cases shed light on the pervasive issue of corruption that has plagued various levels of government in Kenya.

Here are the key highlights of the corruption matters coming up in court from June 19, to June 23, 2023.

1. Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal: A Suit for Recovery of Sh80 Million

Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 21/06/2023

Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal faces a suit for the recovery of Sh80 million.

The amount in question is alleged to be the proceeds of corruption, specifically engaging in a conflict of interest by trading with the County Government of Samburu while serving as the Governor.

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal in court Pulse Live Kenya

The former governor is accused of trading with the county government through his business Oryx Service Station.

2. Ferdinand Waititu and Testimony Enterprises: A Suit for Recovery of Sh144 Million

Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 19/06/2023

Former Governor of Kiambu, Ferdinand Waititu, along with Testimony Enterprises and six others, faces a suit for the recovery of Sh144 million.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

The funds in question arose from a road construction contract that was awarded through an irregular procurement process.

3. Mike Mbuvi Sonko and 16 Others: Charged with Conflict of Interest

Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 21/06/2023

Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the former Governor of Nairobi City County, along with 16 co-accused individuals, is charged with conflict of interest.

Mike sonko Pulse Live Kenya

The allegations revolve around a conspiracy to embezzle Sh24.1 million from the County during Sonko's tenure.

4. Francis Mwangi Wa Iria and 7 Others: A Suit for Recovery of Sh547 Million

Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 21/06/2023

Francis Mwangi Wa Iria and seven others face a suit for the recovery of Sh547 million.

The funds in question were allegedly paid to Top Image Media Services, a company associated with the former Governor of Murang'a County.

Mwangi Wa Iria Pulse Live Kenya

The contracts awarded to the company were allegedly obtained through conflicts of interest. Additionally, the case seeks the recovery of two parcels of land purchased using the proceeds of corrupt conduct.

5. Zakaria Okoth Obado and 19 Others: A Suit for Recovery of Assets Valued at Sh73.5 Million

Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 22/06/2023

Zakaria Okoth Obado, the former Governor of Migori County, and 19 others face a suit for the recovery of assets valued at Sh73.5 million.

These assets are alleged to have been acquired from the proceeds of procurement contracts with the County Government of Migori.