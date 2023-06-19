The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is prosecuting cases against 5 former county governors who are expected in the dock this week.
In court this week: 5-ex governors face Sh868M corruption cases
Five former governors are set to appear in court this week as EACC seeks to recover Sh868 million
The former county bosses include Mike Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu, Moses Lenolkulal, Mwangi wa Iria, and Okoth Obado.
These cases shed light on the pervasive issue of corruption that has plagued various levels of government in Kenya.
Here are the key highlights of the corruption matters coming up in court from June 19, to June 23, 2023.
1. Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal: A Suit for Recovery of Sh80 Million
Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 21/06/2023
Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal faces a suit for the recovery of Sh80 million.
The amount in question is alleged to be the proceeds of corruption, specifically engaging in a conflict of interest by trading with the County Government of Samburu while serving as the Governor.
The former governor is accused of trading with the county government through his business Oryx Service Station.
2. Ferdinand Waititu and Testimony Enterprises: A Suit for Recovery of Sh144 Million
Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 19/06/2023
Former Governor of Kiambu, Ferdinand Waititu, along with Testimony Enterprises and six others, faces a suit for the recovery of Sh144 million.
The funds in question arose from a road construction contract that was awarded through an irregular procurement process.
3. Mike Mbuvi Sonko and 16 Others: Charged with Conflict of Interest
Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 21/06/2023
Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the former Governor of Nairobi City County, along with 16 co-accused individuals, is charged with conflict of interest.
The allegations revolve around a conspiracy to embezzle Sh24.1 million from the County during Sonko's tenure.
4. Francis Mwangi Wa Iria and 7 Others: A Suit for Recovery of Sh547 Million
Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 21/06/2023
Francis Mwangi Wa Iria and seven others face a suit for the recovery of Sh547 million.
The funds in question were allegedly paid to Top Image Media Services, a company associated with the former Governor of Murang'a County.
The contracts awarded to the company were allegedly obtained through conflicts of interest. Additionally, the case seeks the recovery of two parcels of land purchased using the proceeds of corrupt conduct.
5. Zakaria Okoth Obado and 19 Others: A Suit for Recovery of Assets Valued at Sh73.5 Million
Location: Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Date: 22/06/2023
Zakaria Okoth Obado, the former Governor of Migori County, and 19 others face a suit for the recovery of assets valued at Sh73.5 million.
These assets are alleged to have been acquired from the proceeds of procurement contracts with the County Government of Migori.
