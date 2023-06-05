Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu did not appear in court on Monday, June 5, as he collapsed at his residence on Sunday.
Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance
The incident was reported to a Nairobi court, where Waititu was supposed to attend a hearing related to a corruption case.
Waititu's lawyer, John Swaka, informed Magistrate Thomas Nzioki about the incident, stating that Waititu was unable to attend court due to being hospitalized.
In addition to Waititu's absence, his wife Susan was also unable to attend as she was with him at the hospital.
However, the magistrate requested medical records to verify the claims made by Waititu's legal team.
As a result, the case has been adjourned until Tuesday, June 6, with the expectation that Waititu's lawyer will provide the necessary medical documents.
Waititu's Sh588M corruption case
Waititu is involved in a corruption case related to the alleged improper awarding of a road construction tender valued at Sh588,198,328 to Testimony Enterprise Limited.
Accompanying him in this legal battle are his wife, former County Chief Officer for Roads Luka Mwangi, businessman Charles Chege, and Elizabeth Wangechi.
The charges against them include conflict of interest, dealing in suspicious property, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, and engaging in fraudulent practices.
The ongoing case has led to the freezing of Waititu’s assets, including 18 parcels of land and other properties estimated to be worth Sh1.9 billion.
