The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

Denis Mwangi

Ferdinand Waititu failed to appear in court after lawyer said he collapsed at his home

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu during a past interview
Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu during a past interview

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu did not appear in court on Monday, June 5, as he collapsed at his residence on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The incident was reported to a Nairobi court, where Waititu was supposed to attend a hearing related to a corruption case.

Waititu's lawyer, John Swaka, informed Magistrate Thomas Nzioki about the incident, stating that Waititu was unable to attend court due to being hospitalized.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Waititu's absence, his wife Susan was also unable to attend as she was with him at the hospital.

However, the magistrate requested medical records to verify the claims made by Waititu's legal team.

As a result, the case has been adjourned until Tuesday, June 6, with the expectation that Waititu's lawyer will provide the necessary medical documents.

READ: EACC seizes Ferdinand Waititus Toyota Tundra used during Ruto's campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

Waititu is involved in a corruption case related to the alleged improper awarding of a road construction tender valued at Sh588,198,328 to Testimony Enterprise Limited.

Accompanying him in this legal battle are his wife, former County Chief Officer for Roads Luka Mwangi, businessman Charles Chege, and Elizabeth Wangechi.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

The charges against them include conflict of interest, dealing in suspicious property, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, and engaging in fraudulent practices.

The ongoing case has led to the freezing of Waititu’s assets, including 18 parcels of land and other properties estimated to be worth Sh1.9 billion.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old 'mama mboga'

Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old 'mama mboga'

Besigye explains his opposition to Anti-gay law; condemns attacks on family

Besigye explains his opposition to Anti-gay law; condemns attacks on family

GSU officers raid 50 families in Bomet

GSU officers raid 50 families in Bomet

Kindiki shares next steps as Ruto task force on Shakahola begins work

Kindiki shares next steps as Ruto task force on Shakahola begins work

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified

Gachagua - MPs who reject Finance Bill won't receive funds for roads

Gachagua - MPs who reject Finance Bill won't receive funds for roads

Government needs funds to function - Kalonzo's bold declaration on Finance Bill 2023

Government needs funds to function - Kalonzo's bold declaration on Finance Bill 2023

DJ Brownskin's other girlfriend living abroad surfaces as DCI gives update

DJ Brownskin's other girlfriend living abroad surfaces as DCI gives update

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercedes Benz S600

Tycoon loses multi-million Mercedes Benz S600 to auctioneers

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki

How Kibaki's moment of genius in a Nairobi bar altered Kenya's history

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing