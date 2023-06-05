Magistrate issues orders after Waititu allegedly collapsed ahead of court appearance

The incident was reported to a Nairobi court, where Waititu was supposed to attend a hearing related to a corruption case.

Waititu's lawyer, John Swaka, informed Magistrate Thomas Nzioki about the incident, stating that Waititu was unable to attend court due to being hospitalized.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Waititu's absence, his wife Susan was also unable to attend as she was with him at the hospital.

However, the magistrate requested medical records to verify the claims made by Waititu's legal team.

As a result, the case has been adjourned until Tuesday, June 6, with the expectation that Waititu's lawyer will provide the necessary medical documents.

Waititu's Sh588M corruption case

ADVERTISEMENT

Waititu is involved in a corruption case related to the alleged improper awarding of a road construction tender valued at Sh588,198,328 to Testimony Enterprise Limited.

Accompanying him in this legal battle are his wife, former County Chief Officer for Roads Luka Mwangi, businessman Charles Chege, and Elizabeth Wangechi.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

The charges against them include conflict of interest, dealing in suspicious property, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, and engaging in fraudulent practices.