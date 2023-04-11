CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

Jumwa acknowledged the tendency of people to criticize Akothee and others but emphasized that they would not stop celebrating weddings. She also disclosed that her own wedding would be the next one to take place.

"Just continue talking, but we shall continue getting married. I am next in line, right? I think I will join the committee, and we shall vote, and I will take the mantle," Aisha stated.

Aisha Jumwa got divorced from her husband after he gave her an ultimatum to decide between her political career or their marriage.

"I am not a wife to anyone, neither I'm I answerable to any man in this world. When I became an MCA of Takaungu, the man (her ex-husband) said he cannot be married to a politician. I was asked to choose my political career or to continue being his wife and I decided not to kill my career," she said.

CS Jumwa speaks about gender-based violence

According to CS Jumwa's remarks on gender-based violence, men may also experience GBV as a result of their tendency to remain silent when they are victimized.

"Many men are being exposed to gender-based violence because of nature. Most of them are not reporting the cases because they think people will judge them harshly for what they will say.

"They are suffering for keeping quiet but we have the law which protects everyone. Men fear opening up because they have been raised to be strong," Aisha Jumwa said.

CS Jumwa stated that men often face ridicule from both their families and authorities when they report cases of violence, which can cause them to suffer in silence.

However, she also emphasized the importance of speaking out against gender-based violence publicly and encouraged everyone to have the confidence to do so.

