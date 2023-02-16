ADVERTISEMENT
Armed thugs break into CS Aisha Jumwa's home, steal items worth over Sh1 million

Denis Mwangi

One of Jumwa's daughters sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action CS Aisha Jumwa
Police officers are currently investigating a robbery that occurred at the Loresho residence of Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa.

According to a police report, the incident was brought to their attention by one of the officers attached to the Cabinet Secretary's security detail.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around 1:45 pm while Jumwa was away on official business.

Public Service, Affirmative Action and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa
The report stated that a group of three men, armed with crude weapons, gained access to the compound by cutting through the electric perimeter wall.

They then proceeded to the main house and entered through the back door, which was reportedly unlocked.

This looks like an incident committed by people who knew what they wanted and knew there were no police officers in the compound,” Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei told the press.

Once inside, the robbers made their way directly to the master bedroom on the upper floor, where they ransacked the room and made off with gold jewellery and two laptops.

The intruders then went to the bedroom where Jumwa's two daughters were sleeping and made off with Sh1.1 million, three mobile phones, and jewellery of unknown value.

One of Jumwa's daughters sustained minor injuries during the incident. The suspects then fled the scene and are still at large.

The incident has sparked concern and criticism of the security measures at the Cabinet Secretary's residence.

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action CS Aisha Jumwa
It has also raised questions about the safety of public officials and the general public, given the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could lead to their arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the police carry out their probe.

