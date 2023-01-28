ADVERTISEMENT
4 things Oga Obinna wants done in GBV against men petition

Amos Robi

Obinna recently brought to light the case of fellow comedian 2mbili who was a victim of GBV

Comedian Oga Obinna
Comedian Oga Obinna

Comedian Oga Obinna has launched a petition aimed at addressing rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) against men.

According to the comedian who has been a victim of gender-based violence, men have faced neglect in regard to GBV and called upon Kenyans to support the petition so that it is tabled in parliament.

Obinna said he had witnessed men who were victims of gender-based violence being mocked by police officers something that he was not happy about.

“I have as well been a victim and luckily I got out without physical body harm. I constantly receive messages from other men who are being assaulted but fear being ridiculed if they tell their stories. They really need help and don't know where to go or who to talk to. I've witnessed firsthand police mocking a Male GBV victim instead of helping,” Obinna said.

Comedians Oga Obinna and 2mbili

The petition points out four key issues that should be addressed by stakeholders in different sectors which include the office of the Governor, The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action.

This petition therefore demands:

1. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigate the accused and arrest the perpetrator(s)

2. The Nairobi County Government set up safe houses and counselling centres for men experiencing GBV.

3. The Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action to instil policies and programs for men experiencing GBV.

4. The Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action create support groups that have regular physical meetings and led by a professional facilitator (nurse, social worker or psychologist) for men experiencing GBV to have a safe haven to share their stories/experiences and begin their journey to healing.

The petition has so far been signed by over 600 people.

Editor's Note: Intimate partner violence can be reported through Kenya's 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.

