CS Duale bans raw veneer export, here are 6 products made from the wood

In a bid to preserve Kenya’s forests, Environment and Climate Change Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale recently imposed a ban on the export of raw wood veneers.

While this may seem like a niche industry to many, veneer plays a significant role in our daily lives, though often unnoticed.

To better understand the impact of this decision, it’s essential to know what veneer is and how it’s used in everyday products.

What is veneer?

Veneer refers to a thin slice of wood, usually less than 3 millimetres thick, that is typically glued onto core panels such as wood, particleboard, or medium-density fibreboard (MDF).

The main purpose of veneer is to provide a high-quality wood appearance on products without the cost and weight of solid wood.

Veneers can be either raw (unprocessed) or finished (treated and ready for use).

Popular products made from veneer

1. Furniture

Tables, chairs, and cabinets: Many household furniture pieces, such as dining tables, chairs, and cabinets, are made using veneer.

Manufacturers often use veneers to create surfaces that mimic expensive hardwoods, offering a luxurious finish at a more affordable price.

Office desks and shelves: Office furniture is another common use for veneer. Desks, bookshelves, and filing cabinets are frequently constructed with veneer to give them a polished and professional look.

2. Flooring

Engineered wood flooring : Engineered wood floors are made with a top layer of real wood veneer over layers of plywood or high-density fibreboard. This construction provides the appearance of solid wood flooring while being more stable and resistant to moisture.

: Engineered wood floors are made with a top layer of real wood veneer over layers of plywood or high-density fibreboard. This construction provides the appearance of solid wood flooring while being more stable and resistant to moisture. Parquet flooring: Parquet flooring, known for its geometric patterns, often features a veneer surface. The use of veneer allows for intricate designs using different wood types, creating a visually appealing and durable floor.

3. Doors

Interior doors : Many interior doors are made using veneer over a solid or hollow core. Veneer doors are popular because they provide the look and feel of solid wood without the associated costs.

: Many interior doors are made using veneer over a solid or hollow core. Veneer doors are popular because they provide the look and feel of solid wood without the associated costs. Cabinet doors: Kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors frequently feature a veneer finish, offering a uniform and high-end appearance.

4. Wall panels

Decorative wall panels : Veneer is also used in decorative wall panels, providing an elegant and sophisticated look to interiors. These panels can be used in living rooms, offices, and commercial spaces to add a touch of luxury.

: Veneer is also used in decorative wall panels, providing an elegant and sophisticated look to interiors. These panels can be used in living rooms, offices, and commercial spaces to add a touch of luxury. Acoustic panels: In spaces like theatres and studios, acoustic panels often use veneer to enhance aesthetics while providing sound-absorbing properties.

5. Musical instruments

Guitars and pianos : Veneer is commonly used in the construction of musical instruments such as guitars and pianos. The thin layers of wood provide both the necessary strength and the desired visual appeal.

: Veneer is commonly used in the construction of musical instruments such as guitars and pianos. The thin layers of wood provide both the necessary strength and the desired visual appeal. Speaker cabinets: High-end speaker cabinets often feature a veneer finish, combining sound quality with a stylish exterior.

6. Automotive interiors