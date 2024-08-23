Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, has recently gained significant attention for his hands-on approach to public health and hygiene in the city.

His tireless efforts, particularly in exposing the poor sanitary conditions of street food vendors and eateries within Nairobi's central business district, have led to the closure of several kiosks and the suspension of vendors not meeting the required hygiene standards.

A pillar in Nairobi’s health sector

Mosiria has steered Nairobi County to substantial improvements in its health sector.

As the Chief Officer of health facilities, Mosiria was been instrumental in these developments, earning the governor's praise.

Governor Sakaja commended Mosiria for his dedication, innovative approach, and exceptional work, particularly noting his role in unveiling the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Driving comprehensive reforms

Beyond Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Mosiria's influence extends to other key health facilities in the county.

He has overseen the establishment of a new Renal Unit, a Blood Bank, and a children's playground at the same hospital, further cementing his reputation as a transformative leader.

At Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Mosiria spearheaded the installation of modern elevators and a new generator, enhancing patient mobility and service reliability.

Under his guidance, Mbagathi Hospital now boasts a state-of-the-art Newborn Unit and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Mosiria has also ensured that the first advanced CT scans were installed, with a 128-slice CT scan at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and a 64-slice CT scan at Mbagathi Hospital, marking significant progress in Nairobi’s healthcare capabilities.

Leadership and teamwork

Mosiria’s commitment to Nairobi’s health sector was evident not only in his infrastructural achievements but also in his leadership style.

He ensured a consistent flow of medical supplies across all county health facilities and conducted regular impromptu visits to monitor and guarantee the quality of service delivery.

Academic and professional background

A solid academic background supports Geoffrey Mosiria's impressive track record.

He graduated from the University of Nairobi in 2014 with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and later completed his MBA at the same institution in 2018.

His professional journey in the health sector began in 2013, when he served as a Hospital Administrator at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Mutuini, and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital until 2022.

In 2022, Mosiria was appointed Assistant Director of Youth Affairs before transitioning into his current role as the Environment Chief Officer.