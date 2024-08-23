The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Amos Robi

Mosiria has made improvements in public health and hygiene in the city, leading to closures of kiosks and suspension of vendors not meeting hygiene standards

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria
Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria
  • Mosiria played a key role in establishing the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital
  • He spearheaded the installation of modern elevators and a new generator at Pumwani Maternity Hospital
  • Under his guidance, Mbagathi Hospital now boasts a state-of-the-art Newborn Unit and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Recommended articles

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, has recently gained significant attention for his hands-on approach to public health and hygiene in the city.

His tireless efforts, particularly in exposing the poor sanitary conditions of street food vendors and eateries within Nairobi's central business district, have led to the closure of several kiosks and the suspension of vendors not meeting the required hygiene standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mosiria has steered Nairobi County to substantial improvements in its health sector.

As the Chief Officer of health facilities, Mosiria was been instrumental in these developments, earning the governor's praise.

Governor Sakaja commended Mosiria for his dedication, innovative approach, and exceptional work, particularly noting his role in unveiling the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria
Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Mosiria's influence extends to other key health facilities in the county.

He has overseen the establishment of a new Renal Unit, a Blood Bank, and a children's playground at the same hospital, further cementing his reputation as a transformative leader.

At Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Mosiria spearheaded the installation of modern elevators and a new generator, enhancing patient mobility and service reliability.

Under his guidance, Mbagathi Hospital now boasts a state-of-the-art Newborn Unit and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria
Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nairobi County proposes strict laws on ownership of cats, chicken & livestock

Mosiria has also ensured that the first advanced CT scans were installed, with a 128-slice CT scan at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and a 64-slice CT scan at Mbagathi Hospital, marking significant progress in Nairobi’s healthcare capabilities.

Mosiria’s commitment to Nairobi’s health sector was evident not only in his infrastructural achievements but also in his leadership style.

He ensured a consistent flow of medical supplies across all county health facilities and conducted regular impromptu visits to monitor and guarantee the quality of service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria
Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya

A solid academic background supports Geoffrey Mosiria's impressive track record.

He graduated from the University of Nairobi in 2014 with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and later completed his MBA at the same institution in 2018.

His professional journey in the health sector began in 2013, when he served as a Hospital Administrator at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Mutuini, and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital until 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria
Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Strict rule Beatrice Sakaja has for friends & family about her husband

In 2022, Mosiria was appointed Assistant Director of Youth Affairs before transitioning into his current role as the Environment Chief Officer.

Through his leadership, Mosiria has proven to be an invaluable asset to Nairobi County, driving significant advancements in the health sector and beyond.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Geoffrey Mosiria: Career & academic background of Nairobi's Environment Chief Officer

Video of man who drowned while vacationing with his girlfriend in Mombasa emerges

Video of man who drowned while vacationing with his girlfriend in Mombasa emerges

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

Several feared dead after school bus crashes at Gitaru junction

Several feared dead after school bus crashes at Gitaru junction

CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

3 main conditions convicts must meet before getting presidential pardon

I stopped watching news - CJ Koome criticises university funding model

I stopped watching news - CJ Koome criticises university funding model

Inside job: Witness account contradicts police report on Gigiri Police Station escape

Inside job: Witness account contradicts police report on Gigiri Police Station escape

Differences between cash bail and bond, how it works in Kenya's legal system

Differences between cash bail and bond, how it works in Kenya's legal system

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

Ministry of Health building

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house