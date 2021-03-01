Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i has ordered the arrest of adults responsible for teenage pregnancies, in Trans Nzoia County.

His directive comes after the county recorded 10,000 cases of teen pregnancies.

The CS had toured Trans Nzoia county to inspect government projects alongside CS Eugene Wamalwa.

During the visit, Matiang'i also banned the Disco Matangas in the county, stating that they have contributed to the rising numbers of teen pregnancies, as he called for investigations and immediate arrests of those responsible.

"With immediate effect, the practice known as Disco Matanga is banned in Trans Nzoia County. It has contributed to record numbers of teenage pregnancies, the highest witnessed in the country. Furthermore, investigations & arrests of adults responsible for these pregnancies is ongoing," said the Interior CS.